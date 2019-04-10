This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shane Lowry hits early hole-in-one in the Par 3 contest at the Masters

The Offaly native is competing in the Masters for the fourth time.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 8:34 PM
56 minutes ago 3,889 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4586362
Shane Lowry celebrates with his daughter Iris and wife Wendy.
Image: Twitter - @TheMasters
Shane Lowry celebrates with his daughter Iris and wife Wendy.
Shane Lowry celebrates with his daughter Iris and wife Wendy.
Image: Twitter - @TheMasters

THE SERIOUS STUFF does not start until tomorrow in the 2019 Masters at Augusta National but Ireland’s Shane Lowry has already had a nice moment to remember on the eve of the opening round.

In action in the annual par-three contest, the warm up event before the first round, Lowry struck a hole-in-one on the second and his family were on hand to celebrate the moment with him.

Lowry is playing in the Masters for the fourth time with his previous three appearances featuring a pair of missed cuts and a 39th place finish in 2016.

He’ll be hoping to build on January’s victory in Abu Dhabi and will tee off in the first round of the opening Major of 2019 tomorrow at 1.52pm (Irish time) alongside 2003 winner Mike Weir and US amateur player Kevin O’Connell.

The Offaly native did not hit the first hole-in-one of the day, that honour belonging to 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie