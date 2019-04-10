Shane Lowry hits early hole-in-one in the Par 3 contest at the Masters

THE SERIOUS STUFF does not start until tomorrow in the 2019 Masters at Augusta National but Ireland’s Shane Lowry has already had a nice moment to remember on the eve of the opening round.

In action in the annual par-three contest, the warm up event before the first round, Lowry struck a hole-in-one on the second and his family were on hand to celebrate the moment with him.

.@ShaneLowryGolf sure knows how to start a round of golf. pic.twitter.com/qB8f5kk1ow — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 10, 2019

Lowry is playing in the Masters for the fourth time with his previous three appearances featuring a pair of missed cuts and a 39th place finish in 2016.

He’ll be hoping to build on January’s victory in Abu Dhabi and will tee off in the first round of the opening Major of 2019 tomorrow at 1.52pm (Irish time) alongside 2003 winner Mike Weir and US amateur player Kevin O’Connell.

The Offaly native did not hit the first hole-in-one of the day, that honour belonging to 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara.

1998 Masters Champion @OmearaGolf captures the first hole-in-one of this year's 2019 Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WaoV6mMc5R — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 10, 2019

