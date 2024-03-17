Advertisement
THE PLAYERS

Shane Lowry comes within inches of another hole-in-one on Sawgrass's iconic 17th

Lowry signed off with a final round of 66 at The Players Championship on Sunday.
1 hour ago

SHANE LOWRY CAME within inches of another hole-in-one on TPC Sawgrass’s iconic 17th hole as he climbed the leaderboard on the final day of The Players Championship.

The 2019 Open Champion, who famously aced the hole in 2022, watched a practically perfect tee shot role just past the cup before coming to rest about three feet away.

Lowry held the putt for his eighth birdie of a brilliant final day as he signed for a round of six-under par 66, and nine-under par for the tournament.

Niall Kelly
