Shane Lowry comes within inches of another hole-in-one on Sawgrass's iconic 17th

SHANE LOWRY CAME within inches of another hole-in-one on TPC Sawgrass’s iconic 17th hole as he climbed the leaderboard on the final day of The Players Championship.

The 2019 Open Champion, who famously aced the hole in 2022, watched a practically perfect tee shot role just past the cup before coming to rest about three feet away.

Lowry held the putt for his eighth birdie of a brilliant final day as he signed for a round of six-under par 66, and nine-under par for the tournament.

Can you imagine?! 🍀

@ShaneLowryGolf was INCHES from his second hole-in-one on 17 @THEPLAYERS! pic.twitter.com/JU1rbUwawI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2024