ONE OF THOSE who has the best insight into a recent Major winner joined Shane Keegan this week on the latest episode of How To Win At Dominoes.

Golf coach Neil Manchip was the guest as the second season of The42′s coaching podcast continues.

Manchip is the national coach of the Golfing Union of Ireland and is also the coach of Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open Championship winner at Royal Portrush.

And it was no surprise that Manchip’s star pupil came up for discussion as the rapid progress of the Offaly native, along with the level of Manchip’s input, was discussed.

“Shane’s always been a really fantastically skilful player, very self-reliant. His progress through the game of golf from getting on to the Irish U18 team, straight onto the mens’ team the following year and really very, very quick progress.

“That continued in the professional game as well. Players like Shane are very unusual in how skilful they are and how quickly they make progress.

“We discuss a lot of things together. We obviously discuss everything about his game, what he’s thinking and how he’s feeling about his game and different shots that we need to pay attention to from time to time.

“Generally he’s the master of his own ship and steers a direction he needs to go in. I’m really there for support and to offer different opinions when they’re needed.”

Shane Lowry (centre) and Neil Manchip (right) watching the Ireland rugby team train in 2012. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Manchip explained how the approach to let Lowry control matters is essential in enabling him to face challenges when he’s in action.

“When you’re on the golf course in a tournament, it’s down to you and the caddy to talk through shots and for him to play his own game. It’s not as if there’s a coach on course talking through the strategy or the game. You’re on your own.

“So the more that kids can learn from early on to be self-critical, self-reliant and just generally look after themselves and seek help and direction when it’s needed really, just to give them a different perspective or to shine a light on something they might not see themselves.”

***

