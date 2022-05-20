Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

Lowry hits 70 and Power finishes with 71 after PGA Championship opening round

The second Major of the year is taking place at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

By The42 Team Friday 20 May 2022, 12:29 AM
1 hour ago 542 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5768827
Shane Lowry.
Image: Sue Ogrocki
Shane Lowry.
Shane Lowry.
Image: Sue Ogrocki

SHANE LOWRY AND Seamus Power both made solid starts to the second Major of the year in Tulsa in Oklahoma.

Lowry carded a level-par 70, while Power finished one-over after a 71 at Southern Hills Country Club for the PGA Championship.

Offaly native Lowry, who finished in a tie for third last month in the Masters at Augusta, is five shots off the lead held by Rory McIlroy.

After a few weeks break, Lowry returned to action and dropped an early shot on the second before rebounding with a birdie on the fourth. His back nine was a mixed affair with bogeys on the 10th and 14th, mixed with birdies on the 12th and 17th.

He also recorded a memorable par on the par-five 13th, despite finding water with his second shot. Lowry tees off tomorrow for his second round at 1.38pm (Irish time) alongside Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott.

Power is making only his second Major appearance after a debut at the Masters, where he made the cut and finished in a tie for 27th. His round today began on a low note with a bogey on the 10th, his opening hole, before he birdied the 12th, bogeyed the 14th and birdied the 15th.

From there the Waterford native’s play was extremely solid with seven pars in a row followed by a dropped shot at the par-five 5th and then four pars to round off.

Power’s second round commences at 1.33pm tomorrow alongside Russell Knox and Scott Stallings.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The 2008 PGA Championship winner Padraig Harrington finished with a disappointing 77 to lie on seven-over.

Harrington’s round featured seven bogeys and a double bogey on the 2nd, with the 3rd and 12th holes offering some respite as he picked up shots. Harrington is out at 7.31pm tomorrow evening alongside Stewart Cink and Jason Dufner.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie