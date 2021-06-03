Lowry hits opening round 69 as play suspended on PGA Tour due to poor weather in Ohio

SHANE LOWRY MADE a bright start at the first round of the Memorial Tournament today as he shot 69, on a day when play had to be suspended twice due to poor weather conditions.

The PGA Tour landed in Ohio this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club and Lowry is currently tied for seventh on three-under after he has finished his first round.

He lies three shots off the lead currently held by Collin Morikawa, who fired a 66 with Adam Long in second place on five-under.

Play has been suspended once again @MemorialGolf due to inclement weather.



Current leaderboard. ⬇️ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 3, 2021

Lowry’s round could have looked more positive but for a bogey on the 17th which saw him slip back to three-under. It was his only dropped shot of the day with birdies arriving on the 5th and 6th on his front nine, and then another burst of form saw him pick up shots on the 12th and 13th.

The 2019 Open champion is still in a good position and is amongst a strong group on three-under, as he matched the scores of Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

The news was less positive for Padraig Harrington who finished six-over after a tough front nine of 43 did most of the damage.

Harrington started his round on the 10th and despite carding six pars, he ran into trouble on three holes with double bogeys on the 12th and 14th, and a triple bogey on the 18th. Harrington’s form improved on his back nine with three birdies and two bogeys, including picking up a shot on his last hole, the 9th.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Rory McIlroy is currently one-over after two holes while of the other big names, Jordan Spieth is one-under after three and Bryson DeChambeau is two-under after three.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!