Dublin: 10°C Monday 14 March 2022
Shane Lowry fires 67 to lie three shots off lead going into final round at Sawgrass

The final round of the Players’ Championship takes place in Florida.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Mar 2022, 3:31 PM
56 minutes ago
Shane Lowry.
Image: David Rosenblum
Image: David Rosenblum

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED with a third round 67 to lie three shots off the lead at TPC Sawgrass as the final round of the Players Championship commences this afternoon.

The tournament in Florida has been marred by weather delays with the leading players returning this morning to finish their final rounds.

Lowry’s hole-in-one at the famous 17th hole was the highlight of his round yesterday and he was five-under for the tournament, when he returned today to play the final four holes of his third round. The Offaly native picked up a shot on the 9th, his last hole, to card a 67 and add to his earlier rounds of 73 and 70.

It leaves him in a tie for eighth on -6 in a congested leaderboard with Anirban Lahiri the leader on -9, one shot clear of Sebastián Munoz, Doug Ghim, Paul Casey and Sam Burns, the quartet in a tie for second.

Lowry will tee off for the final round at 4.39pm (Irish time) alongside Tom Hoge and Russell Knox with the leaders out at 5.01pm.

Seamus Power finished with a 71 and is in a tie for 41st going into the final round, while Rory McIlroy is back in a tie for 61st after his third successive 73 of the tournament.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

