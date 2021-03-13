Lowry eight off the lead and tied for 16th at Players Championship

SHANE LOWRY SHOT a three under round of 69 at Sawgrass today to move into a tie for 16th.

The Offaly-man is eight shots shy of the pace set by England’s Lee Westwood but will nonetheless be encouraged by the quality of his play over the course of his three rounds this week.

Starting with a four under round of 68, Lowry then shot a 74 on day two. But his form returned today, evident on the first, a par four, which he birdied after holing a putt from 40 feet.

Steady golf followed, five straight pars before he holed a six-footer to birdie the seventh, helping him reach the turn in two under for the day, four under for the tournament.

A superb birdie at the par three 13th - when he chipped in from 50 feet – suggested good things were to come on the inward nine, but a bogey on 15, followed by a birdie at the par five 16th meant Lowry had to settle for a three under round of 69.

Westwood continues to defy Father Time, his round of 68 coming after a brilliant inward nine when he birdied 10, 12, 16 and 17 – holing an 11-footer on 10 and a superb 24-foot putt on the penultimate hole to put him in a great position on the final day.

Trailing by two shots is Bryson DeChambeau who shot a 67 today. Justin Thomas’ incredible round of 64 was good enough to place him third, tied with Doug Ghim, three shots adrift of Westwood.