Shane Lowry posts six birdies and five bogeys in dramatic opening round

SHANE LOWRY HAD one of the most bizarre rounds of his year, posting a round of 70, one under par, in the opening day of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

If this suggests consistency then the truth is somewhat different. Lowry managed six birdies today – a total bettered by just three other players – but his scorecard was blotted with five bogeys.

It looked like being so much better when he got off to a flier, birdying the opening two holes after starting on the back nine.

Lowry’s trouble, however, was his inability to get a run together. Four times today he followed up a birdie with a bogey on the following hole, at the par 4, 12th; the par 3, 17th; the par 4, 1st; the par four, third.

When he dropped another shot at yet another par 3 – the 7th (his 16th), he fell back to even par.

But he rescued his round with a birdie at the last.

All day, Lowry struggled with his accuracy off the tee – his figures being the 79th best in the field.

If this was bad, his ability to hit greens in regulation was marginally worse. Somehow, though, he managed to find form on the green, getting those six birdies.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Cameron Smith managed more, the Australian going round in 62 to lead the field by one; American Stewart Cink his closest challenger.

Earlier today, Graeme McDowell shot a two-over-par 73 to be placed in 101st position.