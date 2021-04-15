BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Shane Lowry posts six birdies and five bogeys in dramatic opening round

The Offaly golfer is eight shots off Cameron Smith’s lead after the opening round of the tournament in Harbour Town.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 10:37 PM
23 minutes ago 770 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5411470
Shane Lowry on the tee.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Shane Lowry on the tee.
Shane Lowry on the tee.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY HAD one of the most bizarre rounds of his year, posting a round of 70, one under par, in the opening day of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

If this suggests consistency then the truth is somewhat different. Lowry managed six birdies today – a total bettered by just three other players – but his scorecard was blotted with five bogeys.

It looked like being so much better when he got off to a flier, birdying the opening two holes after starting on the back nine.

Lowry’s trouble, however, was his inability to get a run together. Four times today he followed up a birdie with a bogey on the following hole, at the par 4, 12th; the par 3, 17th; the par 4, 1st; the par four, third.

When he dropped another shot at yet another par 3 – the 7th (his 16th), he fell back to even par.

But he rescued his round with a birdie at the last.

All day, Lowry struggled with his accuracy off the tee – his figures being the 79th best in the field.

If this was bad, his ability to hit greens in regulation was marginally worse. Somehow, though, he managed to find form on the green, getting those six birdies.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Cameron Smith managed more, the Australian going round in 62 to lead the field by one; American Stewart Cink his closest challenger.

Earlier today, Graeme McDowell shot a two-over-par 73 to be placed in 101st position.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie