Dublin: 10°C Friday 16 April 2021
Five birdies and an eagle - Shane Lowry lights up RBC Heritage with a 65

The Offaly golfer followed up his opening round 70 with a six-under round of 65 today at Hilton Head in South Carolina.

By Garry Doyle Friday 16 Apr 2021, 7:25 PM
59 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5412524
Lowry in action today at Hilton Head.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lowry in action today at Hilton Head.
Lowry in action today at Hilton Head.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY REMINDED everyone – not least himself – of his class today when he posted a six under, 65 to move to seven under at the RBC Heritage.

The Offaly man had shown signs of form yesterday, when he posted six birdies in his opening round. The trouble was that he also misfired, shooting five bogeys.

Today was more consistent. An eagle on the par 5 second set him up for the day and while he bogeyed the next, a fine of run of form was to come, including birdies on the two par 3s as well as two other birdies to leave him five under at the turn.


Unfortunate not to land an ace, Lowry consolidated his start with a solid back nine, posting a one under, 34, to leave him four shots behind the clubhouse leader, Corey Connors, who shot a 64 today following his 67 yesterday.

The leader on the course is Stewart Cink, who is 12 under through seven, after nailing four birdies today to complement the 63 he shot yesterday. Lowry is currently in a tie for sixth with fellow Irishman, Graeme McDowell, likely to miss the cut.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

