Five birdies and an eagle - Shane Lowry lights up RBC Heritage with a 65

SHANE LOWRY REMINDED everyone – not least himself – of his class today when he posted a six under, 65 to move to seven under at the RBC Heritage.

The Offaly man had shown signs of form yesterday, when he posted six birdies in his opening round. The trouble was that he also misfired, shooting five bogeys.

Today was more consistent. An eagle on the par 5 second set him up for the day and while he bogeyed the next, a fine of run of form was to come, including birdies on the two par 3s as well as two other birdies to leave him five under at the turn.

Just INCHES short of an ace. 😫



Bittersweet birdie @ShaneLowryGolf. pic.twitter.com/t5raguOQcV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2021

Unfortunate not to land an ace, Lowry consolidated his start with a solid back nine, posting a one under, 34, to leave him four shots behind the clubhouse leader, Corey Connors, who shot a 64 today following his 67 yesterday.

The leader on the course is Stewart Cink, who is 12 under through seven, after nailing four birdies today to complement the 63 he shot yesterday. Lowry is currently in a tie for sixth with fellow Irishman, Graeme McDowell, likely to miss the cut.