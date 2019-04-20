This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lowry leads storm-hit RBC Heritage by one stroke

There was a delay of three hours and 43 minutes when strong storms struck the Hilton Head, South Carolina area.

By AFP Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 9:48 AM
19 minutes ago 446 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4600552
Shane Lowry hits from the fairway of the third hole at the RBC Heritage.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Shane Lowry hits from the fairway of the third hole at the RBC Heritage.
Shane Lowry hits from the fairway of the third hole at the RBC Heritage.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY LED by one stroke with two holes left after darkness suspended play in a rain-delayed second round of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage.

Lowry was at nine-under par just one stroke ahead of Trey Mullinax who finished his round with a three-under 68 at the Harbour Town course.

There was a delay of three hours and 43 minutes when strong storms struck the Hilton Head, South Carolina area.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo were seven under after shooting four-under 67s.

Lowry was among 56 players who will return Saturday morning to complete the second round before starting the third.

Lowry continued his solid play on the par fives, moving in front with a two-putt birdie on the 15th hole.

PGA: RBC Heritage - First Round Shane Lowry leads the way after two excellent opening rounds in South Carolina. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Lowry opened with a 65 to take the first-round lead Thursday. He birdied his first two holes Friday to get to eight under before play was halted due to rain and wind.

In his only other appearance at the PGA Tour event two years ago, Lowry shot a 65 in the first round before dropping a 75 in the second and finishing with a two under total at the end of Sunday’s round.

Mullinax played into the fading light as the wind picked up over his final holes.

Johnson finished second at the Masters last week. He had his fifth round in the 60s in his past six rounds here.

“Just keep doing exactly what I’ve been doing,” he said of his weekend game plan. “I’m swinging well, placing the ball where I want to. Hopefully, I can roll in a few putts over the weekend.”

Grillo had an albatross on the par-five fifth hole when he holed his 254-yard second shot. It was just the second albatross at the event since 2007.

You can see the full leaderboard right here.

© – AFP 2019

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie