Lowry hails McIlroy - 'I look at it glass half-full. He's had an amazingly consistent year'

SHANE LOWRY PRAISED Rory McIlroy’s ‘incredible’ career after watching his friend win the DP World Championship yesterday, while also capturing his sixth Race to Dubai title.

McIlroy edged out Rasmus Hojgaard in the final round to win in Dubai, before telling Sky Sports, “I’ve been through a lot this year professionally and personally” in an emotional interview.

And in securing his third successive Race to Dubai crown, McIlroy has joined Seve Ballesteros in second place in the all-time list with six order of merit triumphs. Colin Montgomerie leads the way with eight victories.

“Unfortunately for Rory, I think everybody looks at the glass half-empty,” Lowry said.

“I look at it glass half-full. He’s had an amazingly consistent year. I’ve had a consistent year, but he’s had consistent top three finishes. Mine are Top 15s.

“He wins today [Sunday], it will be four wins around the world. Obviously give himself chances and he probably should have won the US Open, let’s be honest, and he’d say that himself, but he didn’t. I think he is more determined than ever to come out firing next year, and obviously the Masters will be on the forefront of my mind and same as myself, he’ll be looking towards the other big tournaments and The Ryder Cup.

“The career he’s had so far is incredible. He has not dropped outside of the Top 15 in the World Rankings in the last 15 years or something. It’s an absolute joke. He’s putting himself up there with the greats of European golf, not that he already wasn’t and I’m sure he’s got Monty’s records in his sights as well.”

Rory McIlroy poses with the DP World Tour Championship trophy and the Race to Dubai trophy after winning the World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lowry reflected on his own season after taking a share of third place in Dubai.

“Look, I played really good golf over the last while, and last week, I bogeyed the last two to finish 12th or 13th or whatever it is and come off feeling sour about the whole week. It’s nice it do that. It’s nice to finish like that, especially going into a break now. There’s a lot there at stake. A lot of valuable Ryder Cup points for myself and I get a few World Ranking points for it, as well.

“I feel like I’m leaving the golf course here in Dubai in a better position than I was this time last year, so pretty happy with myself. I think when I reflect on the season, I’m going to be pretty happy with that, too. I feel like I would like to have won, and feel like I could have with the golf I’ve played but I showed this year that I still have a lot of go golf in me.”

Lowry expects to be back in action in late January 2025, with next year’s Open in Portrush marked in as one of his highlights for next season.

“It’s going to be great going back to Portrush. Obviously very fond memories and it will be a different week than it was the last time.

“I think there will be obviously a lot for me to do, and I’ll have to manage myself pretty good. I think it will be a little more difficult to come in under the radar than last time. I have huge things ahead.

“First and foremost we look to April and the Masters and look at the other majors after that, and forefront of my mind is Ryder Cup next year. I really want to be part of that side and I want to be part of a winning side. So I’ll do everything I can over the next nine months to do that and hopefully get the job done.”