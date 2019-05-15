'It's great for Team Ireland that he's playing. I hope I'm his partner' - Lowry on McIlroy's Olympics plans

Shane Lowry wants to partner McIlroy if they both get on the Ireland team for the Olympics.

SHANE LOWRY SAYS “it’s great for Team Ireland” that Rory McIlroy wants to represent them at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

McIlroy announced on Tuesday that he will more than likely play for Ireland at the Games next year after previously withdrawing from Rio 2016, citing issues over the threat of the Zika virus in Brazil.

During the time of that controversy, the Down native subsequently admitted to struggling with his national identity and said that he considers himself a Northern Irishman as opposed to having an allegiance with Ireland or Great Britain.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Lowry explained that he was previously aware of McIlroy’s intentions for the 2020 Olympics through his coach Neil Manchip, who will be taking charge of Ireland at the Games next year.

I think it’s great for golf and great for Team Ireland that he is playing,” said the Offlay man, who also decided against playing at the Rio Olympics over concerns about the Zika virus.

“I hope I’m his partner.

“Obviously I’m a long way in the right direction of being his partner. I think I’ve got a good few points on the board.

“I’ve known for a while, he’s told me because I’ve been around him a little bit in Florida. My coach Neil is the team manager for the next Olympics so he’s been talking to Neil a little bit about it so, yeah, it’s great for the game and great for Team Ireland.”

Remarking on the challenges that McIlroy has faced with choosing a nation to play for at the Olympics, Lowry added:

“He’s had it difficult over the last number of years with the whole thing about trying to decide who he wanted to play for and I don’t envy him with any of those choices.”

Two top-ranked players in the world standings will represent Ireland at the Olympics.

McIlroy is all but assured a place on the team due to his world-number four status while Lowry is currently the favourite to clinch the second spot as he is the next best-placed Irish golfer in the rankings.

