Lowry finishes with a flourish on day one of RSM Classic

SHANE LOWRY ROLLED in three straight birdies late in his first round at the RSM Classic, leaving him three shots off the early pace in Georgia.

A 35-foot birdie putt on the eighth — Lowry’s penultimate hole of the day — saw the Clara native move to three-under par.

His opening 67 leaves him three shots behind clubhouse leaders Matt Wallace and Camilo Villegas who top a tightly packed leaderboard.

No fewer than 30 players are within three shots of the lead, with Graham McDowell just one further shot adrift of that group after a round of 68 for two-under par.

Lowry switches to Sea Island’s Plantation Course for his second round at 3.50pm Irish time alongside Danny Willett and Troy Merritt, while McDowell — who plays the Seaside Course today — is out at 3pm.

See the full leaderboard here.

