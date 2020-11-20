BE PART OF THE TEAM

Lowry finishes with a flourish on day one of RSM Classic

Clara native is three shots behind Wallace and Villegas after day one at Sea Island.

By Niall Kelly Friday 20 Nov 2020, 10:57 AM
Lowry: three back (file photo).
Image: Charlie Riedel
Image: Charlie Riedel

SHANE LOWRY ROLLED in three straight birdies late in his first round at the RSM Classic, leaving him three shots off the early pace in Georgia.

A 35-foot birdie putt on the eighth — Lowry’s penultimate hole of the day — saw the Clara native move to three-under par.

His opening 67 leaves him three shots behind clubhouse leaders Matt Wallace and Camilo Villegas who top a tightly packed leaderboard.

No fewer than 30 players are within three shots of the lead, with Graham McDowell just one further shot adrift of that group after a round of 68 for two-under par.

Lowry switches to Sea Island’s Plantation Course for his second round at 3.50pm Irish time alongside Danny Willett and Troy Merritt, while McDowell — who plays the Seaside Course today — is out at 3pm.

See the full leaderboard here.

Niall Kelly
