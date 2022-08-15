Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lowry and Power drop out of top 30 in FedEx Cup rankings after action in Memphis

The St Jude Championship concluded yesterday in Memphis.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 15 Aug 2022
Shane Lowry in action at TPC Southwind.
Image: Matthew Maxey
Image: Matthew Maxey

SHANE LOWRY AND Seamus Power have both dropped out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup season rankings after the weekend’s action at the St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

The opening play-off event in the finale of the PGA Tour season was won by Will Zalatoris in dramatic fashion as he saw off Sepp Straka in three extra holes at the course in Memphis.

The top 125 points leaders contested the tournament with the top 70 moving on to this week’s BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. Then the race will be whittled down to top 30 for next week’s season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Both Lowry and Power were on course for top 30 places before they teed up in the weekend’s tournament, yet both struggled and now need a big performance this week to get back into contention.

Lowry’s one-under par final round 69 saw him finish in a tie for 46th on four-under for the tournament. He did at least feature at the weekend, Power was not involved after missing the cut on four-over, carding rounds of 71 and 73 on Thursday and Friday.

The upshot is that Power is now 37th in the standings, a fall of 12 places, and Lowry is 38th, a drop of nine spots, as they turn their attention to this week’s tournament in Wilmington.

Rory McIlroy also failed to make the cut as he finished one-under on Friday and was one shot outside the mark. That result saw him slip three places in the standings but he is still in the top 10 in ninth position as he looks ahead to the BMW Championship.

Zalatoris was a big mover as he went to the top of the standings, overtaking World number one Scottie Scheffler, while Straka also made a major move to enter the top 10 in eighth position after being ranked 36 before the week.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie