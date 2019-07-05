This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Late recovery saves Lowry from cut, Power surges up Irish Open leaderboard

The home challenge has somewhat faded on day two of the Irish Open at Lahinch.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jul 2019, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4712824

SHANE LOWRY HAD two back-nine birdies to thank for extending his Dubai Duty Irish Open into the weekend, as the home challenge at Lahinch somewhat faded on Friday.

Four bogeys either side of the turn put Lowry’s weekend hopes in jeopardy but the Offaly native, having started the day four-under, battled back to pick up shots at 13 and 15 to sign for a second-round 72.

Shane Lowry comes off the 2nd green Lowry in action at Lahinch on Friday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It leaves Lowry inside the cut line on two-under, but the 32-year-old’s hopes of being in contention down the home stretch on Sunday afternoon appear to be over, as he sits seven shots behind leader Zander Lombard.

The South African arrived in Ireland having missed his last six cuts as he made some changes to his game, but has followed up his opening 64 with a 67. 

It sees Lombard lead England’s Eddie Pepperell by one at the summit of the leaderboard, with Abraham Ancer, Jorge Campillo and Lee Westwood on seven-under heading into Saturday.

Lowry’s fall down the leaderboard added to the disappointment of Pádraig Harrington’s poor round earlier in the day, as the overnight leader carded five bogeys in a three-over-par 73 on the County Clare links.

There was, at least, something for the home crowds to cheer late on Friday as Waterford’s Seamus Power — appearing in his first Irish Open as a pro — produced a late revival to surge up the standings, while Northern Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin is best of the Irish. 

Power reeled off four consecutive birdies at the start of the back nine and another on 15 has seen the 32-year-old jump up to three-under and in a tie for 29th, with Sharvin sitting on five-under after rounds of 66 and 69.

There will be an anxious wait for Paul Dunne [level] as he waits to discover if he makes the weekend, with the Wicklow golfer currently just inside the cut line, but the week is over for Graeme McDowell [+4], Gavin Moynihan [+6] and Darren Clarke [+7]. 

Leaderboard available here>

