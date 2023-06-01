Lowry and Power both in top ten after bright starts to Memorial in Ohio

SHANE LOWRY AND Seamus Power have both made bright starts at the first round of the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour.

Lowry fired a three-under 69 and Power was a shot further back on two-under to ensure both are currently in the top ten at the tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Lowry is currently in a tie for second, one shot behind the joint leaders Matt Wallace and Mark Hubbard, with Power in a tie for ninth.

Rory McIlroy is in the early stages of his first round and is currently one-under after four holes.

Lowry made a phenomenal start to his round with a par on the 10th preceding a blistering run of five straight birdies from the 11th to the 15th. He ended his front nine in a disappointing fashion with bogeys on the 16th and 18th, that trend continuing with a dropped shot on the 1st to leave him at two-under.

Hit hit back immediately with his sixth birdie of the day arriving on the 2nd hole, before playing consistently from there to the finish as he recorded seven straight pars.

Power reached the turn on two-under after a string of birdies between the 6th and 8th turned his front nine around after a bogey on the 3rd. He moved to three-under with a birdie on the 11th before a bogey on the 15th ensured he would have to settle for a round of 70.

Meanwhile on the DP World Tour, Tom McKibbin and John Murphy were both competing in the first round of the Porsche European Open.

McKibbin carded a one-under par 72 to stand in a tie for 13th and Murphy was one-over after a 74 to leave him in a tie for 38th, after their opening rounds at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

McKibbin had three birdies and two bogeys in his opening round. He began on the 10th and was out in one-under 37, dropped a shot on the 2nd and then finished positively with a birdie on the par-five 9th.

Murphy recovered impressively from a difficult front nine in his round. He had bogeys on the 3rd, 4th, 6th and 8th holes, with a birdie on the 5th helping to repair the damage. His back nine saw no dropped shots with birdies arriving on the 12th and 15th.

The lead is held by German Maximilian Kieffer and Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom, both four-under after their rounds of 69.