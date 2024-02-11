Zach Johnson clashes with fans at Phoenix Open as Lowry endures difficult final round

ZACH JOHNSON AND Billy Horschel exchanged angry words with spectators as tempers frayed on the final day of the WM Phoenix Open.

Johnson was filmed remonstrating with fans at TPC Scottsdale and could be heard telling them “I’m sick of it” before demanding they “just shut up”.

It was not apparent from the clip, which was posted on social media, what prompted the former US Ryder Cup captain to lose his temper. In a separate incident, Horschel was seen remonstrating with a spectator for calling out while one of his playing partners, qualifier Nicolo Galletti, was about to hit a shot.

“Buddy, when he’s over a shot shut the hell up man,” Horschel shouted.

“He’s trying to hit a damn golf shot here – it’s our f****** job.”

Shane Lowry endured a difficult final round, picking up six bogeys to finish on three-under for the tournament. The Offaly man made an encouraging start to the tournament with a 67 in the opening round, and slipped back with a second round of 70 and a third-round 68 on Saturday.

He opened today with a bogey on the first and two more bogeys on the fifth and seventh before getting a shot back with a birdie on the ninth hole. Another brace of bogeys followed on the 11th and 12th along with a sixth bogey on the 18th to see him sign out with a five-over 76.

At time of writing, Séamus Power was on four-under through 15 and three-under overall.

The WM Phoenix Open is easily the best attended tournament in golf, but the behaviour of some fans has again attracted more attention than the golf itself.

One man was arrested after jumping over the ropes and diving into a greenside bunker on the par-three 16th, where he proceeded to perform ‘snow angels’ in the sand.

Tournament officials were forced to shut spectator gates earlier than planned after being overwhelmed by the turnout and sales of alcohol were temporarily halted.

Former BMW PGA Championship winner Byeong Hun An took to social media to brand the event a “s***show” which was “totally out of control on every hole”.

He added: “Played here multiple times over the years and it was fine until today.”

