Monday 22 April, 2019
'It's been encouraging' - Lowry and Power take 'many positives' from top-six finishes

So close, but yet so far at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

By Emma Duffy Monday 22 Apr 2019, 1:24 PM
36 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4602316
Shane Lowry had to settle for a top-three finish at Hilton Head.
Image: Scott Schroeder
Shane Lowry had to settle for a top-three finish at Hilton Head.
Shane Lowry had to settle for a top-three finish at Hilton Head.
Image: Scott Schroeder

DISAPPOINTMENT OVERRIDES, BUT the positives shine through for Irish duo Shane Lowry and Seamus Power in South Carolina.

Offaly star Lowry had the brightest of starts at the RBC Heritage but his bid for a second win of the season faltered down the home straight at Hilton Head, as C.T Pan claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory.

A disappointing double-bogey on the 12th hole ultimately ended his hopes after leading from early doors. While it was a missed opportunity, the top-three finish comes as his best on the PGA Tour since the 2016 US Open however.

“I personally feel like it almost got away,” Lowry, who posted a round of 70 to finish on 10-under, told Sky Sports afterwards. “I’m a little bit disappointed. This was my best week in quite a while.

“So many positives to take from this week and going forward, I’m looking forward to next week. After coming so close, it’s hard to describe what it’s like, but I’m sure I’ll get over it and move on.

“It’s the best I’ve hit the ball in a while. I’ve already won this year, so this is my ninth tournament. A win and another great chance to win, so I suppose I’m doing things right.”

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Power saved his best until last, producing his best round of the week to finish tied-sixth.

PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round Seamus Power finished tied for sixth. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

He carded a four-under 67 after a 68 on Saturday, some positive results following a difficult season on the PGA Tour this far.

“The last four or five tournaments have been much, much better,” he added. “It was a struggle early, but starting with The Players I started to find some stuff and build it better.

“It has been encouraging. A week like this is great; it’s a kick start for me. It’s not where I want to be, but certainly a move in the right direction.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

