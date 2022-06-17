Lowry and Power leave work to do after US Open opening round

Shane Lowry hits on the 10th hole during the first round of the US Open.

SHANE LOWRY AND Seamus Power carded US Open opening rounds of 72 and 71 respectively on Thursday.

Lowry bogeyed the par-three 16th but a fine approach shot on the 18th left him with the chance of a closing birdie to haul himself level with Power.

However, the Offaly man’s putt from 15 feet was short and he finished two over par.

Power’s opening round, which leaves him tied for 44th, was overshadowed by three bogeys in-a-row but he recovered very well to finish five shots off the lead.

Adm Hadwin moved one clear at the top of the leaderboard, ahead of a cluster of players tied for second on -3 that includes Rory McIlroy.

One shot behind of McIlroy are Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who were part of the evening group, with the trio all finishing the first round with a 68.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson carded a 78 in a forgettable round.