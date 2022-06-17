Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

Lowry and Power leave work to do after US Open opening round

Canadian Adam Hadwin leads at Brookline as plenty of big names have started strongly.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jun 2022, 12:13 AM
1 hour ago 873 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5792899
Shane Lowry hits on the 10th hole during the first round of the US Open.
Image: Charlie Riedel
Shane Lowry hits on the 10th hole during the first round of the US Open.
Shane Lowry hits on the 10th hole during the first round of the US Open.
Image: Charlie Riedel

SHANE LOWRY AND Seamus Power carded US Open opening rounds of 72 and 71 respectively on Thursday.

Lowry bogeyed the par-three 16th but a fine approach shot on the 18th left him with the chance of a closing birdie to haul himself level with Power.

However, the Offaly man’s putt from 15 feet was short and he finished two over par.

Power’s opening round, which leaves him tied for 44th, was overshadowed by three bogeys in-a-row but he recovered very well to finish five shots off the lead.

Adm Hadwin moved one clear at the top of the leaderboard, ahead of a cluster of players tied for second on -3 that includes Rory McIlroy.

One shot behind of McIlroy are Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who were part of the evening group, with the trio all finishing the first round with a 68.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson carded a 78 in a forgettable round. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie