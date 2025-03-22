Lowry two shots off the lead heading into final round at Valspar Championship

SHANE LOWRY IS just two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Valspar Championship after a round of 70 on Saturday.

Lowry opened with a birdie on the first but slipped back after bogeying the second. He picked up one more birdie on the 10th to stay closely behind the leaders Viktor Hovland, Jacob Bridgeman and Nico Echavarria who are all on seven-under.

The Offaly man had a frustrating day on the greens but said he was right in the hunt.

Advertisement

“I can’t remember the last time I hit so many good putts that burned the edge,” he said. “I did hit it probably a little bit too far away from the hole today … but I just feel like I didn’t get rewarded at all.

“(But) I know if I can go out and shoot in the mid 60s (Sunday) that something could happen.”

Séamus Power is in a share of 31st place after also carding a round of 70. The Waterford native suffered back-to-back bogeys on the third and fourth holes but mounted a brilliant recovery with three birdies in a row before dropping a shot again just before the turn.

Two more birdies followed on the 11th and 13th holes before his fourth bogey of the day on the 14th.

Hovland carded a two-under par 69 on Saturday to grab a share of the 54-hole lead at the Valspar Championship, where the Norwegian is gunning for his first US PGA Tour title since 2023.

Echavarria, chasing a third PGA title, rebounded from a one-over par 72 on Friday with a bogey-free five-under par 66, making five of his six birdies on the back nine.

Bridgeman, seeking his first win in his second full season on the tour, started the day with a one-shot lead and kept himself atop the board with a one-under 70 that featured four bogeys and five birdies.

– © AFP 2025