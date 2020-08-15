This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lowry left behind as Kim races into two-shot lead at the Wyndham

Kim’s 62 included a hole-in-one at the third hole.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 7:48 PM
Overtaken: Lowry couldn't mount a challenge.
Image: Chris Carlson
Image: Chris Carlson

SHANE LOWRY’S CHALLENGE fizzled out on Saturday as Si Woo Kim took advantage of low-scoring conditions to lead the Wyndham Championship.

Lowry started his afternoon one shot off the lead after a superb 63 in his second round yesterday.

But while a host of his rivals shot rounds in the low 60s on Saturday, the Clara native had to be content with a level-par 70 and a share of 23rd place.

Kim holds a two-shot advantage at the head of proceedings after an eight-under 62 — which included a hole-in-one at the third.

Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman share second place on 16-under par with Billy Horschel a shot further back on -15.

Waterford’s Seamus Power is in a tie for 48th on six-under par after he shot a 67.

See the full leaderboard here >

