Lowry left behind as Kim races into two-shot lead at the Wyndham

SHANE LOWRY’S CHALLENGE fizzled out on Saturday as Si Woo Kim took advantage of low-scoring conditions to lead the Wyndham Championship.

Lowry started his afternoon one shot off the lead after a superb 63 in his second round yesterday.

But while a host of his rivals shot rounds in the low 60s on Saturday, the Clara native had to be content with a level-par 70 and a share of 23rd place.

Kim holds a two-shot advantage at the head of proceedings after an eight-under 62 — which included a hole-in-one at the third.

Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman share second place on 16-under par with Billy Horschel a shot further back on -15.

Waterford’s Seamus Power is in a tie for 48th on six-under par after he shot a 67.

See the full leaderboard here >

