BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Shane Lowry shakes off beach expedition to stay in touch at US PGA Championship

The Irishman is level par after 36 holes.

By Press Association Friday 21 May 2021, 9:33 PM
49 minutes ago 7,104 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5444569
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the 16th hole.
Image: David J. Phillip
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the 16th hole.
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the 16th hole.
Image: David J. Phillip

OPEN CHAMPION Shane Lowry was delighted that an impromptu trip to the beach failed to derail his bid for a second major title in the US PGA Championship.

Lowry followed an opening 73 at Kiawah Island with a second round of 71 which included a brilliant par on the 600-yard 16th following a wild drive onto the shoreline.

“I’m really, really happy it’s over. Long day, man,” Lowry said after posting a halfway total of level par to trail clubhouse leader Phil Mickelson by five shots.

“A quick turnaround last night didn’t really help. I was goosed out there today, honestly. Finished just about 8:00 last night and you’re on the tee at 8:45 this morning. You’re up at 4:00 in the morning.

“I played great yesterday and didn’t hole anything. Felt like I should have shot a couple under yesterday. Today didn’t play as good but, apart from a little trip to the beach, I didn’t really hit many bad shots.”

Speaking about the 16th, Lowry added: “It’s funny, I seen a picture of Rory (McIlroy) out there in the practice rounds, and I was trying to figure out where it was.

“I got very lucky there, because where I hit my provisional wasn’t very good either. It could have been anything. I got lucky and managed to make an unbelievable par.”

Lowry overcame difficult conditions to win the Open at Royal Portrush in 2019 and admitted he enjoys the challenge – on occasion.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I enjoy golf like this a couple of weeks a year,” Lowry added. “I’m trying to make the most of it this week. I feel like my game is in a good place. I feel like I played great yesterday. I feel like I scored great today. So kind of if I can put those two together over the weekend, who knows what could happen.

“I’ll probably be in the top 20 going into the weekend here at a major championship with a good chance to do well, so that’s kind of what I play for.

“And that’s why I’m out there grinding my ass off on days like today, and that’s the kind of buzz I get from it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie