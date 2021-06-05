Lowry on track for another big weekend after early Saturday start at the Memorial

Lowry can boost his Ryder Cup chances with another strong weekend.

SHANE LOWRY STITCHED his final approach and tapped in for a closing birdie to sit inside the top 10 at the halfway point at the Memorial Tournament.

The Clara native was one of those washed out by the inclement weather on Friday, leaving Lowry with an early alarm clock to finish his second round early on Saturday morning.

He dug deep with two birdies in his final three holes for a one-under par 71 to move to four-under for the tournament and a share of ninth place.

Lowry is six shots behind leader Jon Rahm who is two clear at the top after a seven-under par 65 in his second round.

Rahm leads on 10-under ahead of Patrick Cantlay on eight-under, with four players stacked up behind them on six-under par — Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Lowry has a couple of hours’ rest before he tees off for his third round at 5.17pm Irish time in a three-ball with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Vaughn Taylor.

Rory McIlroy heads into the weekend on level par in a tie for 42nd place, and tees off for his third round at 4.44pm.

