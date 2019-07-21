This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My Mum and Dad sacrificed so much and I'm so happy I can give them this trophy'

Shane Lowry was crowned Open champion amid emotional scenes at Royal Portrush.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 7:06 PM
1 hour ago 8,609 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4733796

IN BECOMING IRELAND’S fifth Open champion, Shane Lowry followed in the footsteps of some of this country’s greatest golfers by adding his name to a distinguished honours board, but rarely have we witnessed scenes like this. 

After practically controlling the championship from start to finish at Royal Portrush, Lowry joins Fred Daly, Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy to get his name on the famous Claret Jug.

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Four - Royal Portrush Golf Club Sealed with a kiss: Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug. Source: David Davies

With a six-shot lead heading up the 18th, Lowry was able to savour the walk up towards the final green, where the vociferous home support raised the decibel levels on the Dunluce Links to greet the champion elect in unforgettable fashion.

In desperately difficult conditions, Lowry’s one-over par final round was still more than enough as he finished on 15-under for the tournament to claim his first Major title, sparking hugely emotional scenes with his family, caddie Bo Martin and management. 

Lowry’s nearest challenger, Tommy Fleetwood, could never apply enough pressure as the Offaly native never had less than a three-shot lead throughout his round and a double bogey at the 14th realistically ended the Englishman’s challenge as he finished three-over for the day on nine-under.

“Wow. What can I say, I just have so many people to thank,” Lowry said after receiving the Claret Jug. “First of all the R&A — the opportunity to have an Open Championship on the Island of Ireland… I love this course.

“My coach Neil, my caddie Bo, my management team. My Mum and Dad sacrificed so much for me when I was younger. I’m so happy I can hand them this trophy tonight.

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Four - Royal Portrush Golf Club With his wife Wendy and daughter Iris. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“My wife and my little girl, Iris, having them here is so special. Last but not least the volunteers and all the fans. Thank you so much, this is for you.”

Lowry, who claims his second win of the year and his fifth career victory, added: “I can’t wait to wake up tomorrow morning and see what it feels like then. I can’t describe what it’s been like, the next tournament I play is probably going to feel boring in comparison. The fans were cheering me all the way.

“I always thought I might be good enough to win a Major. My coach [Neil Manchip] always said he believed I would win a Major.

“Look at me now — I am here. I just can’t believe it. I just played such good golf all week.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie