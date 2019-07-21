'My Mum and Dad sacrificed so much and I'm so happy I can give them this trophy'

IN BECOMING IRELAND’S fifth Open champion, Shane Lowry followed in the footsteps of some of this country’s greatest golfers by adding his name to a distinguished honours board, but rarely have we witnessed scenes like this.

After practically controlling the championship from start to finish at Royal Portrush, Lowry joins Fred Daly, Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy to get his name on the famous Claret Jug.

Sealed with a kiss: Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug. Source: David Davies

With a six-shot lead heading up the 18th, Lowry was able to savour the walk up towards the final green, where the vociferous home support raised the decibel levels on the Dunluce Links to greet the champion elect in unforgettable fashion.

In desperately difficult conditions, Lowry’s one-over par final round was still more than enough as he finished on 15-under for the tournament to claim his first Major title, sparking hugely emotional scenes with his family, caddie Bo Martin and management.

Lowry’s nearest challenger, Tommy Fleetwood, could never apply enough pressure as the Offaly native never had less than a three-shot lead throughout his round and a double bogey at the 14th realistically ended the Englishman’s challenge as he finished three-over for the day on nine-under.

“Wow. What can I say, I just have so many people to thank,” Lowry said after receiving the Claret Jug. “First of all the R&A — the opportunity to have an Open Championship on the Island of Ireland… I love this course.

“My coach Neil, my caddie Bo, my management team. My Mum and Dad sacrificed so much for me when I was younger. I’m so happy I can hand them this trophy tonight.

With his wife Wendy and daughter Iris. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“My wife and my little girl, Iris, having them here is so special. Last but not least the volunteers and all the fans. Thank you so much, this is for you.”

Lowry, who claims his second win of the year and his fifth career victory, added: “I can’t wait to wake up tomorrow morning and see what it feels like then. I can’t describe what it’s been like, the next tournament I play is probably going to feel boring in comparison. The fans were cheering me all the way.

“I always thought I might be good enough to win a Major. My coach [Neil Manchip] always said he believed I would win a Major.

“Look at me now — I am here. I just can’t believe it. I just played such good golf all week.”

