Lowry paired with Tiger Woods for opening two rounds at US Masters

Shane Lowry will be playing alongside the reigning champion.

DEFENDING CHAMPION TIGER Woods will play alongside reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry and US Amateur winner Andy Ogletree in the first two rounds of the Masters.

They will commence their first round from the 10th tee in Augusta National at 12.55 pm (GMT) on Thursday, as Woods aims to match Jack Nicklaus with a record sixth Masters win.

They will start 22 minutes behind US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm on the same tees and days.

Joining them on Thursday and Friday will be South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion.

They go off the 10th tee at 12.33pm on Thursday and the first tee at 11:38 am on Friday.

Four-time world champion Rory McIlroy, who is chasing a green jacket to complete a career Grand Slam, will play alongside world number one Dustin Johnson and fellow American Patrick Cantlay.

Graeme McDowell will be alongside South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and American Nate Lashley at 1.17pm on the 10th tee, while Cork amateur James Sugrue is in the final group with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal and Andrew Putnam.

The field of 93 will start off the first and 10th tees in threesomes on Friday and Saturday before a cut to the low 50 and ties for the weekend.

DeChambeau is the long-driving favorite after his overwhelming first major victory at Winged Foot in September while Rahm chases his first major crown 40 years after idol Seve Ballesteros win his first Masters.

Starts come off both tees to help ensure a finish before darkness in an event traditionally staged in April but postponed to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson joins compatriot Matthew Wolff and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Round 1 Tee Times – (All Irish times)

1st Tee

12:00 – Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Canada), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

12:11 – Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)

12:22 – Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, *Lukas Michel (Australia)

12:33 – Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (England), Kevin Na

12:44 – Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

12:55 – Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Jason Day (Australia), *Abel Gallegos (Argentina)

13:06 – Vijay Singh (Fiji), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

13:17 – Mike Weir (Canada), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Matt Wallace (England)

16:05 – Sung Kang (Korea), Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa)

16:16 – Danny Willett (England), Rickie Fowler, *John Augenstein

16:27 – Phil Mickelson, Abraha.m. Ancer (Mexico), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

16:38 – Ada.m. Scott (Australia), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (England)

16:49 – Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Brooks Koepka

17:00 – Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)

17:11 – Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (England), Ca.m.eron Cha.m.p

17:22 – Victor Perez (France), Sungjae Im (Korea), Brendon Todd

10th Tee

12:00 – Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, *Yuxin Lin (China)

12:11 – Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuya.m.a (Japan)

12:22 – Kevin Kisner, Ada.m. Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler

12:33 – Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeCha.m.beau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)

12:44 – Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau

12:55 – Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), *Andy Ogletree

13:06 – Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England)

13:17 – Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Nate Lashley

16:05 – Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada)

16:16 – Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea)

16:27 – Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England)

16:38 – Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Ca.m.eron Smith (Australia)

16:49 – Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)

17:00 – Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)

17:11 – Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putna.m., *Ja.m.es Sugrue (Ireland)

