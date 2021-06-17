Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Lowry: 'Give me a really good putting week, and I’ll be hopefully there or thereabouts'

Lowry tees off at Torrey Pines this afternoon at 3.29pm Irish time.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 8:35 AM
11 minutes ago 77 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5469241
Shane Lowry is seeking a second major title in this week’s US Open.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
Shane Lowry is seeking a second major title in this week’s US Open.
Shane Lowry is seeking a second major title in this week’s US Open.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

OPEN CHAMPION SHANE Lowry believes a mixture of luck and skill will be required to triumph when the 121st US Open tees off later today.

Lowry is relishing the tough test the championship usually provides, especially after finishing in a tie for fourth in last month’s US PGA at Kiawah Island and sixth a fortnight later in the Memorial Tournament.

But the 34-year-old feels the thick rough around the greens on the South Course at Torrey Pines will bring an element of “hit and hope” to the recovery shots often required to save par.

“A US Open for me is like a true test of golf, every part of your game, every part of your mentality will be required to do well in this game,” Lowry said.

“You obviously need to drive the ball in the fairway. I think the longer hitters will have a bit of an advantage because there’s not much trouble out here, only rough, and the further you’re off in the rough, the easier it is.

“I think the rough is actually too thick (and) actually takes a little bit of the skill level out of it. There’s a lot of times where you get around the greens and it’s a bit of a hit-and-hope and a bit of luck involved.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’m quite happy where my game’s at. Tournaments are won on the greens. Give me a really good putting week, and I’ll be hopefully there or thereabouts.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie