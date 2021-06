Lowry: 'Give me a really good putting week, and I’ll be hopefully there or thereabouts'

Shane Lowry is seeking a second major title in this week’s US Open.

OPEN CHAMPION SHANE Lowry believes a mixture of luck and skill will be required to triumph when the 121st US Open tees off later today.

Lowry is relishing the tough test the championship usually provides, especially after finishing in a tie for fourth in last month’s US PGA at Kiawah Island and sixth a fortnight later in the Memorial Tournament.

But the 34-year-old feels the thick rough around the greens on the South Course at Torrey Pines will bring an element of “hit and hope” to the recovery shots often required to save par.

“A US Open for me is like a true test of golf, every part of your game, every part of your mentality will be required to do well in this game,” Lowry said.

“You obviously need to drive the ball in the fairway. I think the longer hitters will have a bit of an advantage because there’s not much trouble out here, only rough, and the further you’re off in the rough, the easier it is.

“I think the rough is actually too thick (and) actually takes a little bit of the skill level out of it. There’s a lot of times where you get around the greens and it’s a bit of a hit-and-hope and a bit of luck involved.

“I’m quite happy where my game’s at. Tournaments are won on the greens. Give me a really good putting week, and I’ll be hopefully there or thereabouts.”

