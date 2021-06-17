Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Lowry recovers from early triple bogey to shoot 72 in US Open first round

Torrey Pines is hosting the latest Major tournament.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 10:31 PM
53 minutes ago 4,699 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5470228
Shane Lowry hits from a bunker on the first fairway.
Image: Jae C. Hong
Shane Lowry hits from a bunker on the first fairway.
Shane Lowry hits from a bunker on the first fairway.
Image: Jae C. Hong

SHANE LOWRY BEGAN the US Open with a triple bogey early in his first round but he recovered to shoot a 72 and lies five shots off the lead at Torrey Pines.

The 2019 Open champion was one of the early starters at the third Major of the year at the course in San Diego and is one-over after his opening round.

American Russell Henley is the clubhouse leader on -4 after he carded a 67 and he is one shot ahead of Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, who finished with a 68.

Lowry’s round was marred by what unfolded on the 4th hole. His drive on the par-four went left and cost him a penalty stroke but there was still a chance to lessen the damage until his putting let him down. Lowry ended up three putting from close range and walked off with that triple bogey.

That was the major blemish in an otherwise solid round with a birdie on the 2nd having got him off to a strong start while he picked up another shot on the 6th for a timely boost.

He was out in 36 before his back nine saw him drop a shot on the par-three 11th and then he dragged that back with a birdie on the par-four 14th, finishing with 13 pars in total.

Brooks Koepka, the US Open champion in 2017 and 2018, hit a 70 in a round where he was on four-under after 11 holes but bogeyed two of his next five holes.

Fog delayed the start of the opening round with Rory McIlroy now not due to tee off until 11.06pm Irish time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie