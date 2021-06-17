Lowry recovers from early triple bogey to shoot 72 in US Open first round

SHANE LOWRY BEGAN the US Open with a triple bogey early in his first round but he recovered to shoot a 72 and lies five shots off the lead at Torrey Pines.

The 2019 Open champion was one of the early starters at the third Major of the year at the course in San Diego and is one-over after his opening round.

American Russell Henley is the clubhouse leader on -4 after he carded a 67 and he is one shot ahead of Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, who finished with a 68.

Lowry’s round was marred by what unfolded on the 4th hole. His drive on the par-four went left and cost him a penalty stroke but there was still a chance to lessen the damage until his putting let him down. Lowry ended up three putting from close range and walked off with that triple bogey.

That was the major blemish in an otherwise solid round with a birdie on the 2nd having got him off to a strong start while he picked up another shot on the 6th for a timely boost.

He was out in 36 before his back nine saw him drop a shot on the par-three 11th and then he dragged that back with a birdie on the par-four 14th, finishing with 13 pars in total.

Brooks Koepka, the US Open champion in 2017 and 2018, hit a 70 in a round where he was on four-under after 11 holes but bogeyed two of his next five holes.

Fog delayed the start of the opening round with Rory McIlroy now not due to tee off until 11.06pm Irish time.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!