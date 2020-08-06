This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 6 August, 2020
Solid start for Lowry with 68 as Day the early leader at PGA Championship

The first round is ongoing at TPC Harding Park.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 9:57 PM
45 minutes ago 6,025 Views 1 Comment
SHANE LOWRY IS three shots off the early clubhouse lead held by Australia Jason Day in the opening round of the PGA Championship.

pga-championship-golf Shane Lowry hits his tee shot on the 10th hole at TPC Harding Park. Source: Charlie Riedel

The 2019 Open Champion fired a two-under 68 as he picked up shots on his back nine with birdies on the 1st and 7th holes. Lowry only had one bogey in his round, on the 14th, and is tied for 19th after his first round.

Rory McIlroy finished level par with 70 after a mixed bag that featured three bogeys in a row on his front nine but he bounced back to be one-under after his 10th hole.

The former winner Day had five birdies and no bogeys for a one-shot lead at the TPC Harding Park course in San Francisco.

pga-championship-golf Jason Day in action at the PGA Championship. Source: Jeff Chiu

He was just in front of another former PGA champ Martin Kaymer of Germany and American Scottie Scheffler, who both shot four-under 66s.

Kaymer, who started on No. 10, got hot on his back nine making two birdies on No. 1 and No. 3 and delivering an eagle on the par-five No. 4.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was also in the mix at four under in the first major championship to be held in more than a year because of the global pandemic.

More to follow…

- Additional reporting by AFP

