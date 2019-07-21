This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 July, 2019
Shane Lowry weathers the storm to win The Open at Royal Portrush

The 32-year-old held his nerve brilliantly to claim a maiden Major title in style on the County Antrim links.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 6:09 PM
12 minutes ago 9,707 Views 46 Comments
https://the42.ie/4733688

IF YESTERDAY WAS one of Shane Lowry’s greatest days on a golf course, God knows where this one will rank as the Irishman joined an illustrious group of champion golfers by winning The Open at Royal Portrush.

In front of thousands of home supporters on the County Antrim links, Lowry weathered a wild Sunday afternoon storm to claim the Claret Jug and win his maiden Major title by an extraordinary margin of six shots.

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Four - Royal Portrush Golf Club Lowry is a Major winner. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Lowry, who showed nerves of steel throughout the final round to hold off nearest challenger Tommy Fleetwood and power his way towards Open glory, follows in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke, Pádraig Harrington and Fred Daly as past champions from the island of Ireland.

Holding a four-shot lead at the start of the day, Lowry rebounded from an opening bogey to stay in control of his destiny throughout, producing his Sunday best to battle the elements and everything Fleetwood could throw at him.

Lowry closed his week with a one-over-par round of 72, finishing on 15-under and six ahead of second-placed Fleetwood and eight clear of Tony Finau in third.

The scenes on the final hole, as Lowry made his way up to the 18th green with his arms aloft, will forever live long in the memory of the 32-year-old, who has enjoyed a life-changing week on Irish soil.

More to follow…

COMMENTS (46)

