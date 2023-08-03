Lowry keeps FedEx hopes alive with strong start at Wyndham Championship

SHANE LOWRY HAS kept his hopes of qualifying for the FedEx playoffs alive after a positive start at The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Offaly native went into the tournament 76th in the FedEx standings, and needs to move into the top 20 by the end of the week to secure a place in the playoffs.

Lowry is two-under after an opening round 68 at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Starting on the back nine, the Offaly native didn’t drop a shot across his opening nine holes, with a birdie on the par-five 15th the highlight.

He bogeyed the par-four first but delivered two further birdies on the fifth and sixth before closing his round by finding par on the final two holes.

It leaves him three shots off early clubhouse leader Adam Scott, who carded a five-under par 65.

Elsewhere, it was a frustrating day for Stephanie Meadow at the Women’s Scottish Open.

Meadow is one-over after carding an opening round 73 which included three birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno leads the field in Ayrshire after shooting a brilliant, bogey-free 64 to finish on eight under.

