Former Kildare goalkeeper announced as new Armagh ladies manager

FORMER KILDARE GOALKEEPER Shane McCormack has been announced as the new manager of the Armagh senior ladies footballers.

McCormack had been part of the Armagh backroom team under outgoing coach Ronan Murphy, who stepped down from the role last month.

Murphy spent three seasons in charge of the Orchard county, delivering three Ulster titles and reaching the All-Ireland semi-final in 2020, and quarter-finals in ’21 and ’22.

Best wishes to @ShaneMcC1234 and his back room team for 2023 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZfWeX72F1A — ArmaghLGFA (@ArmaghLGFA) September 5, 2022

In this year’s National League, Armagh lost to Kerry in the Division 2 final.

Former Armagh goalkeeper Denise Jordan, Joe Feeney, Tony Reilly and Stephen Sheeran have all been confirmed on McCormack’s backroom team.

