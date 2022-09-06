Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 6 September 2022
Advertisement

Former Kildare goalkeeper announced as new Armagh ladies manager

McCormack takes over from Ronan Murphy, who spent three seasons in charge of the Orchard county

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Sep 2022, 8:19 AM
12 minutes ago 296 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5858644
Former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack.
Former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

FORMER KILDARE GOALKEEPER Shane McCormack has been announced as the new manager of the Armagh senior ladies footballers.

McCormack had been part of the Armagh backroom team under outgoing coach Ronan Murphy, who stepped down from the role last month.

Murphy spent three seasons in charge of the Orchard county, delivering three Ulster titles and reaching the All-Ireland semi-final in 2020, and quarter-finals in ’21 and ’22.

In this year’s National League, Armagh lost to Kerry in the Division 2 final. 

Former Armagh goalkeeper Denise Jordan, Joe Feeney, Tony Reilly and Stephen Sheeran have all been confirmed on McCormack’s backroom team.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie