Ex-Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack set to be Meath Ladies boss

FORMER KILDARE GOALKEEPER Shane McCormack has been proposed to be the new manager of the Meath senior Ladies.

McCormack comes into the position after being in charge of the Armagh Ladies for the past year where he guided the team back to Division 1 status. He was previously a selector with Armagh in 2021 and 2022 when they won two Ulster senior titles.

Advertisement

Meath endured a tumultuous season this year as their manager Davy Nelson stepped down from the position after losing the Leinster final to Dublin, and just three weeks before the start of their All-Ireland series. Nelson had previously taken over from Eamonn Murray who oversaw Meath’s incredible back-to-back All-Ireland run.

Former Meath footballer Jenny Rispin then took charge as interim boss and guided the Royals to an All-Ireland quarter-final where they were stunned by Kerry.

Meath LGFA wish to announce that Shane McCormack from Kildare, will be proposed by the Selection Committee as our new Senior Football Manager.



More info ⬇️https://t.co/fmKvRkHaFI pic.twitter.com/Dses1LQJbR — Meath LGFA (@meathladiesMLGF) August 31, 2023

A statement today reads that McCormack’s nomination, along with his backroom team, will be put forward for ratification at the next county board meeting which is set to take place on 11 September.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!