Monaghan's Shane McGuirk wins Lakeside World Darts Championship

MONAGHAN’S SHANE MCGUIRK has won the Lakeside World Darts Championship.

McGuirk defeated Paul Lim 6-3 in Sunday night’s final in Surrey, becoming the first senior darts world champion from the Republic of Ireland.

𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 🏹🏆



Shane McGuirk becomes the first player from the Republic of Ireland to win a World Championship title 🇮🇪#WDFDarts pic.twitter.com/oNqJ9vQoj7 — Live Darts (@livedarts) December 8, 2024

The first Republic of Ireland World Champion 🏆



Ladies and Gentleman, Shane Mc Guirk 👏 #TeamTarget pic.twitter.com/8HnNw9rr28 — Target Darts (@TargetDarts) December 8, 2024

The 29-year-old, known as The Arrow, was unseeded coming into the tournament but remarkably didn’t drop a set through five rounds until the decider at Frimley Green.

He roared into a four-set lead against Lim, who was the first player to throw a nine-dart finish at the World Championships in 1990, but the 70-year-old hit back to leave it 5-3.

McGuirk held his nerve to win the ninth and final set 3-0, claiming the title and a £50,000 cheque after throwing nine 180s and averaging 90.31.

He answered Ireland's call 🇮🇪



Shane McGuirk mastered the Paul Lim challenge at Lakeside, winning 6-3 to become Ireland's first senior darts world champion 🎯



🎥: @BLAZETVUK pic.twitter.com/UsmYk95oIg — WDF Darts (@DartsWDF) December 8, 2024

“I can’t believe what’s just after happening,” the Aughnamullen native told Blaze TV.

“I just kept thinking to myself, ‘You have the lead, you have the start you needed, just keep going and eventually it will come’. Lucky enough it did come for me at the end.

“I can’t believe it. I’m world champion.”