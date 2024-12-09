The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Monaghan's Shane McGuirk wins Lakeside World Darts Championship
MONAGHAN’S SHANE MCGUIRK has won the Lakeside World Darts Championship.
McGuirk defeated Paul Lim 6-3 in Sunday night’s final in Surrey, becoming the first senior darts world champion from the Republic of Ireland.
The 29-year-old, known as The Arrow, was unseeded coming into the tournament but remarkably didn’t drop a set through five rounds until the decider at Frimley Green.
He roared into a four-set lead against Lim, who was the first player to throw a nine-dart finish at the World Championships in 1990, but the 70-year-old hit back to leave it 5-3.
McGuirk held his nerve to win the ninth and final set 3-0, claiming the title and a £50,000 cheque after throwing nine 180s and averaging 90.31.
“I can’t believe what’s just after happening,” the Aughnamullen native told Blaze TV.
“I just kept thinking to myself, ‘You have the lead, you have the start you needed, just keep going and eventually it will come’. Lucky enough it did come for me at the end.
“I can’t believe it. I’m world champion.”
Darts History Maker Shane McGuirk