Google's Shane Nolan appointed new CEO of Leinster Rugby

LEINSTER RUGBY AND the IRFU have announced that Shane Nolan will succeed Mick Dawson as CEO of Leinster Rugby.

Dawson is retiring after 21 years in the position, and will continue in his role until Nolan starts in early November.

Nolan joins Leinster from Google, where he is managing director, new business sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has been a member of the Google Ireland Senior Leadership Team since 2017.

A Leinster statement read: “Shane has extensive experience in successfully leading diverse cross functional senior teams across operations, sales, marketing, public relations and legal.

“His experience includes multi-stakeholder management including relationships with Government, regulatory, community and industry groups. He has also held non-executive roles in Plan Ireland, IAB Ireland and Buy4Now Ltd. Prior to joining Google in 2011, he held executive management roles in eircom, BT Plc and Fujitsu.”

Advertisement

Outgoing Leinster CEO Mick Dawson. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We are delighted that Shane will be joining Leinster Rugby as our new CEO”, said Debbie Carty, President of Leinster Rugby.

“A lifelong sports enthusiast and active rugby supporter, Shane has an informed appreciation of the game across domestic and professional rugby in Leinster. He has a very strong track record as a senior leader of multi-disciplinary functions and teams, and we are excited to have him lead our outstanding team across the organisation through our next stage of development and growth.

“On behalf of all rugby people across the province, I’d like to thank Mick Dawson for his years of leadership and commitment to Leinster Rugby. He is a key architect of the successful development of Leinster Rugby in all its facets and he will leave an enduring legacy when he departs later this year.”

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts said, “Shane was a stand-out candidate in a very strong field of applicants. Shane’s impressive senior leadership experience, rugby background and passion for the game will provide Leinster Rugby with another great leader following on from the departure of Mick Dawson.

“I look forward to working with Shane in the months and years ahead, and wish him every success as we thank Mick for all that he has done for Leinster and Irish rugby.”

Nolan, a native of Navan, Co. Meath, was educated at Castleknock College and NUIG where he captained the 1st XV and represented Connacht U20s. He subsequently played for Navan RFC and is a decade long Leinster Rugby season ticket holder.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Shane Nolan said, “I am thrilled and honoured to be taking on the role of Leinster Rugby CEO.

“Leinster is a powerhouse in its field, both on and off the pitch, thanks to the brilliant leadership of Mick and all of the outstanding team at Leinster Rugby.

“I am excited to work with everyone in the organisation as we look to embark on the next stage of development and success.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.