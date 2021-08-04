O'Brien steps down as Westmeath hurling boss after Joe McDonagh Cup success

WESTMEATH HURLING MANAGER Shane O’Brien has stepped down from his role in the wake of their Joe McDonagh Cup victory.

Westmeath GAA announced the news in a statement this evening.

The Lake county finally lifted Joe McDonagh silverware in June, storming past Kerry in the Croke Park final after losing the 2018 and 2019 deciders.

A harsh league campaign against All-Ireland contenders in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League seemed to sharpen the axe and pave the way for success.

Dublin man O’Brien went forward for ratification as manager in September 2019, taking the reigns ahead of the Covid-19-hit 2020 season.

He succeeded Joe Quaid in the role, having worked under the Limerick man as a coach the year previous, and in Kildare when they won the Christy Ring Cup in 2018.

O’Brien has also had roles in Dublin with U21 hurling, senior camogie, Dublin Colleges and Trinity College teams. In 2017 he was joint manager of Wexford club Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Galway duo Alan Kerins and Noel Larkin, and Tipperary’s Paudie O’Neill were involved in O’Brien’s backroom team.

O'Brien with his backroom team at the final whistle. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The full statement from Westmeath GAA

Westmeath GAA has confirmed that Shane O’Brien has resigned as Westmeath Senior Hurling Manager.

This comes after Westmeath have spent the last two years under O’Brien playing in Division One of the Allianz League and the long-awaited victory in the Joe McDonagh Cup last month. In his statement he thanked the incredible group of players he worked with over the past three years and spoke of their passion and courage over the last two years with him as manager.

Chairman Frank Mescall, on behalf of Westmeath GAA, thanked Shane for his dedication and service during his three-year involvement with the team; one as coach and two as manager.

He acknowledged the great work done by Shane and noted that he had brought a level of professionalism to our Senior Hurling team. Frank and the Westmeath Management wish Shane all the best in the future.

Frank also thanked the backroom team for their efforts with Shane in the last two years and wished them well in the future.

Again, Westmeath GAA thank Shane, his backroom team and all the players who have been involved with Shane over the past two years.

Statement From Shane O’Brien

I would like to thank the incredible group of players that I was so blessed to have worked with over the last three years.

It was a journey that had to much excitement and fulfilling memories in challenging and unprecedented times. I am fully aware of how fortunate I was to have worked with such a fantastic team. The players have shown immense courage and passion in Division One over the last two years, which ultimately lead to Westmeath winning the much sought after Joe Mc Donagh Cup.

I would like to thank the management and backroom team for their unwavering support and commitment and the clubs, supporters, Club Iarmhi and Westmeath County Board.

Westmeath Hurling is in a very strong position and I look forward to seeing their continued development in the coming years.