'Deep down, I'm not sure if they believe' - Shane O'Donnell on Clare supporters

SHANE O’DONNELL ADMITS to having doubts about the Clare supporters’ belief in the team.

O’Donnell was crowned 2024 Hurler of the Year at last night’s All-Star awards, having been instrumental in the Banner’s run to All-Ireland glory.

Speaking about the connection between Brian Lohan’s Clare team and supporters, O’Donnell began:

“I think Brian does bring that, Brian is a cult hero for great reason in Clare, and even beyond. There has been this journey, and it hasn’t just been the players or management or the panel. The journey has definitely included the fans. It has been incredible to see.

“As a group you think we can always win these games. Maybe the supporters don’t necessarily believe, but they are still there supporting you. Deep down, I’m not sure if they believe.

“The first Munster final against Limerick [in 2022], and Limerick were undefeated for years. Going in, we believed we could beat them, but I think the supporters don’t, but they are still there to support us. Then, we have a moment where we could have won that game. Suddenly, the outpouring of emotion after that game, it really was incredible. Even though we lost, it was just pure pride from the supporters.”

“Every year it has been that level of support,” he added. “Obviously, their belief in our ability has been growing as well as ours, maybe just lagging by a year or 18 months.

“It has been a brilliant journey, they’ve been a critical part of it all. It has been so enjoyable seeing them start to believe and also get to enjoy the days like we have this year.”

O’Donnell, who was thrilled to win Hurler of the Year for the first time and his third successive All-Star, spoke further to Lohan’s impact and influence.

He detailed the open lines of conversation between the players and manager, the opportunity to “give input” and “licence to make changes”.

“Brian has this persona, and the media even get a colder version of it because maybe he doesn’t speak as fluently to the media as he does to us,” O’Donnell said.

“He is an exceptional person, he really does see the person behind the player taking to the pitch. He understands playing at that level isn’t just about your ability to hit a ball or ship a hit. There is so much going on before you step across the white line, he is very aware of that, he is very conscious of that.

O'Donnell and Niamh Lillis at last night's All-Star awards. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“He has always maintained that split view of the players where there is a lot going on outside of what they’re doing on the pitch. That has served us extremely well. He has also let us foster this respect and trust in us, which lets us give input.”

“He is the boss, he makes the decisions, but he at least takes input from the players, and filters that into the decisions he makes,” he continued.

“On the pitch he has given us licence to make changes, if we see things on the pitch, before they’re able to react on the sidelines. That environment he has fostered in the last few years has been incredible to be a part of.

“It has been a joy. I even said it before this year or earlier this year, before we won anything, it has been a fantastic few years. It has been so enjoyable. It has been the best years I’ve played with Clare, that was even before we won. It is a great panel to be a part of, Brian should be the one that is commended for that.”

O’Donnell — now a two-time All-Ireland winner after 2013 — also opened up on his decision to return to inter-county hurling after suffering a serious concussion in 2021.

The Éire Óg Ennis forward has documented his struggles through the years, but here, he offered further insight into his mindset around the comeback.

”At the time it wasn’t a moment of being ‘I can still win Player of the Year, I have to go back, I can still win an All-Ireland,’ it was purely I needed to go back for my own physical wellbeing and health. I needed to go back, to know I wasn’t afraid of hurling or being on the pitch for the rest of my life.

“That was the context for the decision to go back. It wasn’t any grander than that, it was a really narrow scope. I need to play hurling again or I will never be what I was before or I will always be marred by this event.

“Brian gave me the time, which was a huge part of it. If he had forced me to make a decision early in the year, I would’ve just said no, I was too afraid at the time. He gave me that room to make that decision myself. The moment I went back, after the first week, I knew I made the right decision.”