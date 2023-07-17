Robinson appointed FAI Assistant Director of Football after Shamrock Rovers exit

SHANE ROBINSON HAS been appointed as the new Assistant Director of Football with the FAI following his departure as Academy Director with Shamrock Rovers.

Robinson will take up the role having first been appointed Academy Director at Shamrock Rovers in 2014.

Advertisement

Robinson initially joined the Hoops as an 18-year-old from his hometown Schoolboy club Bohemians in Waterford, going on to remain with the club for five years up to the end of the 2004 season.

Robinson, who won a league and cup double with Drogheda United, clocked up 500 League of Ireland appearances. He also played with FC Haka in Finland in 2011 where he began his coaching journey.

“I’m delighted to join the Football Association of Ireland and look forward to starting in my role,” said Robinson after his appointment. “Everyone knows my passion for developing young talent in Ireland through my work at Shamrock Rovers.

“Now I have an opportunity to showcase this throughout Ireland working with all of our academies and on the international stage. It’s an exciting challenge and one that I’m relishing.”

Qualified with the Uefa A Licence and Uefa Elite Youth Licence, Robinson’s role will see him lead the Ireland underage international player development programme across the men’s and women’s pathway from Under-15s to Under-19s. He will also have responsibility for the talent and recruitment of players.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!