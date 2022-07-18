Shane Roche steps down as Wexford football manager

SHANE ROCHE HAS announced his decision to step down as manager of the Wexford senior footballers.

Roche took over the job on an interim basis in 2020, replacing Paul Galvin, with whom he worked as a selector. He was subsequently ratified and given the job officially the following January, handed a two-year term. With that term elapsed, Roche has informed the county board he will not be putting himself forward to seek a third year in charge.

“As I come to the end of my time in this role, I want to pay tribute, first and foremost, to my wife Carmel and our sons Jack and Harry for their love and support”, read a statement by Roche. “I want to thank all the wonderful players and members of management teams I have worked with over the past couple of years for their great dedication and commitment and unfailing professionalism. I offer a sincere word of thanks also to the County Board, its officials and many associated people in the Wexford GAA family for their support and assistance which was always readily given.”

“Shane’s dedication to Wexford football is phenomenal, and he has shown that over the years as both player and manager”, said chairman Micheál Martin. “Combining the role of manager with being father of two young boys necessitates a special type of commitment, and that in itself is a measure of the man.”

Roche led Wexford to the Division Four Shield in the rejigged National Leagues of 2021, and a sixth-placed finish in Division Four in 2022, along with consecutive Leinster Championship exits at Dublin’s hand.

Roche also represented Wexford as a player, and was part of the squad that made Leinster finals in 2008 and 2011.