Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 28°C Monday 18 July 2022
Advertisement

Shane Roche steps down as Wexford football manager

Roche took over from Paul Galvin in 2020.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 18 Jul 2022, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,005 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5820293
Shane Roche.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Shane Roche.
Shane Roche.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHANE ROCHE HAS announced his decision to step down as manager of the Wexford senior footballers. 

Roche took over the job on an interim basis in 2020, replacing Paul Galvin, with whom he worked as a selector. He was subsequently ratified and given the job officially the following January, handed a two-year term. With that term elapsed, Roche has informed the county board he will not be putting himself forward to seek a third year in charge. 

“As I come to the end of my time in this role, I want to pay tribute, first and foremost, to my wife Carmel and our sons Jack and Harry for their love and support”, read a statement by Roche. “I want to thank all the wonderful players and members of management teams I have worked with over the past couple of years for their great dedication and commitment and unfailing professionalism. I offer a sincere word of thanks also to the County Board, its officials and many associated people in the Wexford GAA family for their support and assistance which was always readily given.” 

“Shane’s dedication to Wexford football is phenomenal, and he has shown that over the years as both player and manager”, said chairman Micheál Martin. “Combining the role of manager with being father of two young boys necessitates a special type of commitment, and that in itself is a measure of the man.”

Roche led Wexford to the Division Four Shield in the rejigged National Leagues of 2021, and a sixth-placed finish in Division Four in 2022, along with consecutive Leinster Championship exits at Dublin’s hand. 

Roche also represented Wexford as a player, and was part of the squad that made Leinster finals in 2008 and 2011. 

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie