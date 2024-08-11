'Time is right for fresh approach' - Shane Ronayne confirms Cork exit

SHANE RONAYNE HAS left his role as Cork senior ladies football manager after three years at the helm.

The Mitchelstown man won two Munster titles during his time in charge but suffered back-to-back semi-final defeats in the All Ireland championship and also suffered relegated to Division 2 this season.

A loss to Dublin in 2023 was followed by the most recent disappointment in the last four against Galway last month.

Ronayne expressed his “pleasure and privilege” at being in the job but admitted “the time is right for a new voice and fresh approach” after opting not to seek another term.

“The introduction of so many new young players over the past 18 months will hopefully provide a strong platform for the years ahead,” he said.

“The past three years have been an incredible experience.”

Cork LGFA chairperson Marian Crowley said she accepted Ronayne’s decision “with great sadness” as she paid tribute to his legacy.

“He has done such wonderful work with this team despite all the odds that they faced. There were retirements from some of the best players, who had given their all to the team throughout the years.

“There were some serious injuries with long recoveries to some of the starting players.

“The team were relegated from Division 1 to Division 2 earlier this year when their performances weren’t up to scratch. Despite this, Shane and his management team put every effort into rebuilding the team.

“They improved with every game in the championship and reached the All-Ireland semi-final which they lost, but were only a kick away from the All-Ireland final.”