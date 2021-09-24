Ronayne steps down as Waterford football boss after one season in charge

Shane Ronayne (right) and Waterford selector Paul Whyte earlier this year.

Shane Ronayne (right) and Waterford selector Paul Whyte earlier this year.

SHANE RONAYNE HAS stepped down as Waterford senior football manager after one season in charge.

Waterford GAA confirmed the news late tonight in a statement, which reads:

“Shane Ronayne has tonight informed the Waterford County Board that he has decided to step down as Waterford Senior Football Manager.

“Waterford GAA would like to sincerely thank Shane and his management team for their work and commitment to the Waterford Senior Football team over the past twelve months and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

“A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Football Team Manager.”

Former Tipperary ladies football boss Ronayne took the Déise reins in January.

Under his watch, Waterford recorded just one competitive win – against Wexford in Division 4 of the National Football League – while they exited the Munster championship after an opening round 4-18 to 0-12 loss to Limerick.

BREAKING NEWS: Just heard from a very reliable source that Shane Ronayne is set to be the new Cork ladies senior football manager.

Ronayne, well known for his work with Mourneabbey, will take over Ephie Fitzgerald who was in charge for past six seasons. pic.twitter.com/2E58MiZhIs — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) September 24, 2021

His exit comes as speculation mounts elsewhere. It’s being reported that Ronayne is likely to become the next Cork senior ladies football manager, succeeding Ephie Fitzgerald in the role.

A hugely successful and renowned coach in the ladies game, Ronayne has steered Rebel club Mourneabbey to stunning exploits in recent seasons, including to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club crowns.

His Tipperary tenure was also a trophy-laden one, delivering All-Ireland intermediate glory in 2017 and 2019.

