Ross says 'old guard have now been excised' following meeting with new FAI delegation

SHANE ROSS SAYS he held “warm discussions” with a delegation from the FAI today following the appointment of three new independent directors to their board of management.

On Wednesday, the FAI announced that Roy Barrett had been appointed to the role of independent chairperson of the FAI, with Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce also joining the board.

Their appointments led to a meeting with Shane Ross, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and Brendan Griffin earlier today.

In a statement, Ross said the FAI’s “Old Guard have now been excised”, as the association looks to move on from a massively damaging 12 months.

“The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD and the Minister with responsibility for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD, today (Thursday 9 January) met with a delegation from the FAI, including the newly appointed independent Chairman Roy Barrett and independent Directors Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce,” the statement read.

“It was good to have the opportunity to meet with the new Chairman and Directors so soon after their appointment. We had an encouraging and frankly, a warm discussion today,” Ross said.

“I am now confident that the new Board is committed to delivering the necessary governance reforms and ensuring that a stronger association emerges for the good of Irish football and all who love it.

“The Old Guard have now been excised and a healthy regeneration of the FAI can commence. We can now consider how best the Government can assist the FAI in moving on.”

Griffin added: “Our meeting with the new Chairman and Directors today was very positive. It is clear that the new Board has the determination to bring about the change that is needed in the FAI.

“I am hopeful that we will see some early signs of that change which will go some way towards rebuilding public trust in the association.”

Ross is set to meet with European governing body Uefa next week, as well as the FAI’s banking partner, in an effort to solve the ongoing financial crisis at the FAI.

The association’s liabilities are estimated at €62 million, and state funding to the FAI currently remains suspended.

