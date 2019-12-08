Brilliant bronze for Shane Ryan ensures Ireland's big week at Europeans ends on a high

Ireland's Shane Ryan. Source: Giorgio Scala/INPHO

IRELAND STAR SHANE Ryan has bagged a brilliant bronze medal to round off a successful week at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Ryan finished third in the 50m backstroke final with a time of 23.12, to end the meet on a high.

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov landed gold after clocking a time of 22.75, while Christian Diener of Germany was second home.

Earlier in the day, Danielle Hill continued a memorable individual week by setting another new Irish record — though her 24.44 in the women’s 50m backstroke saw her just miss out on a final spot.

Brendan Hyland contested his first major international final in the 200m butterfly. There, he finished eighth in a time of 1:55.06 as Greece’s Andreas Vazaios (1:50.23) triumphed. Hyland posted 1:53.79 to qualify, so his result will disappoint.

Both the men’s and women’s 4x50m medley teams broke the respective national records this afternoon, but fell short in the grand scheme of things.

The men’s quartet impressed (1:34.14 in qualifying, and 1:34.24 in the final), and finished sixth overall after Finland, Germany and Norway were all disqualified.

Jack McMillan, Shane Ryan and Mona McSharry. Source: Giorgio Scala/INPHO

The women smashed the standing record by nearly four seconds in qualifying (1:49.31), but their 10th-place finish wasn’t enough for a final ticket.

It was a successful first week on the senior international swimming scene for Sligo 19-year-old Mona McSharry, who pocketed a bronze medal herself in the 50m breastroke on day one in the Scottish capital.

And it was a good one all round for Team Ireland, with plenty of finals reached, PBs clocked and national records broken.

