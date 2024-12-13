Shane Ryan wins bronze for Ireland at world short course swimming championships

SHANE RYAN HAS won bronze for Ireland in the 50m backstroke at the world short course (25m) championships in Budapest.

Ryan came home in a new personal best and Irish record of 22.56, finishing 0.09 behind winner Miron Lifinstev. Isaac Cooper of Australia took silver. Ryan took the medal from the outside lane.

It marks a stunning return to form for Ryan, who last won bronze at these championships – and at this discipline – in 2018.

“I love the outside lane”, said Ryan after the race. “I’m a bit older so I knew what I needed to do. I knew I wanted to make top eight and then I was just having fun and racing the guys. And a PB!

“My body didn’t feel great but who gives a shit, really. You just have to execute the race. Just focus: good start, nine kicks, hit the turn, 12 kicks off the wall, saw the flags, four strokes, got my hand on the wall, and then boom.

“I haven’t been doing backstroke I have been focusing a lot on freestyle. Coming back from shoulder surgery was an emotional rollercoaster, I thought of quitting swimming two or three times. But I’m older now, if my body holds up and I am happy, they are the main things for me. A happy swimmer is a fast swimmer.”