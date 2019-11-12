This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Team Sky head coach branded 'a doper' and 'serial liar' at tribunal

Shane Sutton walked out after denying the accusations aimed at him in Manchester.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,010 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4888730
Shane Sutton.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Shane Sutton.
Shane Sutton.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER TEAM SKY head coach Shane Sutton has been called “a doper” and a “serial liar” by the lawyer of the team’s one-time doctor Richard Freeman at a medical tribunal in Manchester.

Sutton, who resigned as British Cycling’s technical director in 2016 after enjoying success with their track team, has been named as the person Freeman ordered testosterone for in 2011.

“Our case about Mr Sutton is that he’s a habitual and serial liar,” said Freeman’s lawyer Mary O’Rourke.

“He’s a doper, with a doping history.”

Sutton, who was accused of discriminatory language while he was at British Cycling but cleared of all but one of the nine accusations, denies he “bullied” Freeman into ordering 30 Testogel sachets to treat his erectile dysfunction.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Sutton denied the accusations — branding O’Rourke a “bully” — before storming out of the tribunal. 

Freeman, who was British Cycling and Team Sky’s doctor from 2009 until he resigned in 2017, is facing a charge of medical misconduct from the General Medical Council.

They allege he ordered the Testogel sachets for the National Cycling Centre in May 2011 knowing or believing it was intended for an athlete to enhance performance and then lying to cover up the order.

The GMC’s case is that the testosterone was used for “micro-dosing” as a way of improving an athlete’s performance.

Their lawyer Simon Jackson has said that 62-year-old Sutton is being used as a scapegoat by Freeman.

Freeman denies the charge.

Earlier on Tuesday, the tribunal ruled the general topic of erectile dysfunction could be the subject of questions to Sutton in public.

Any other questions about his medical history must be asked in private.

The GMC had applied for all of Sutton’s health matters to be heard in private session, saying his anonymity had been “stripped away” by O’Rourke.

The tribunal said Jackson had already brought up erectile dysfunction in public session and the usual process to secure anonymity for Sutton was “always bound here to be more illusionary than real” because of the Australian’s public profile.

- © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie