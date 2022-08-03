'If it goes ahead, we're going to shake his hand' - Galway club chairman on Walsh transfer request

SHANE WALSH’S GALWAY club chairman has stated they will wish the county star well if any transfer to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes goes through.

Since news emerged last weekend that the Galway forward has applied for a move from his native Kilkerrin-Clonberne to this year’s All-Ireland club finalists Kilmacud, the topic has sparked huge debate.

Speaking last weekend, Kilkerrin-Clonberne club chairman Ian Hynes had said they wouldn’t ‘let him go without a fight’, but he has clarified his views in an interview in today’s Tuam Herald with journalist David Connors.

“We are obviously not going to stop him playing football and if it goes ahead, we’re going to shake his hand.

Advertisement

“I think we need to emphasis that this isn’t Kilkerrin-Clonberne versus Shane Walsh and his family or anything like that.

“It’s a small rural club against a really big club in Dublin. This is fully Kilkerrin-Clonberne against the likes of Kilmacud Crokes. We were taking a stance for all the small rural clubs in the country and that’s who we want to stick up for.

“Something needs to be done by Croke Park to stop transfers like this where huge Dublin clubs can come along and hoover up the best players in rural clubs.”

Walsh was one of the shining lights in Galway’s championship rin this year as they contested the All-Ireland senior decider, shooting 0-9 in a superb attacking display in their final loss to Kerry.

He released his own statement last Monday, pointing to a draining commute between Galway and Dublin as a key factor in his decision to request the club transfer.

There is still uncertainty as to whether the move involving the 29-year-old, who is now studying for BA (Hons) in Physical Education at Portobello Institute, will receive the green light.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Both clubs involved in the transfer are soon set to commence their 2022 championship campaigns. Kilmacud Crokes play their Dublin senior group opener on Saturday evening in Parnell Park against Raheny, while on Friday week 12 August the Galway intermediate game will feature Kilkerrin-Clonberne against Headford in Tuam Stadium. It seems unlikely at this juncture that Walsh will be involved.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!