Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

'If it goes ahead, we're going to shake his hand' - Galway club chairman on Walsh transfer request

The Tribesmen attacking star has requested a move to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 5:05 PM
46 minutes ago 4,935 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5832288
Shane Walsh in action during the All-Ireland final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Shane Walsh in action during the All-Ireland final.
Shane Walsh in action during the All-Ireland final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SHANE WALSH’S GALWAY club chairman has stated they will wish the county star well if any transfer to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes goes through.

Since news emerged last weekend that the Galway forward has applied for a move from his native Kilkerrin-Clonberne to this year’s All-Ireland club finalists Kilmacud, the topic has sparked huge debate.

Speaking last weekend, Kilkerrin-Clonberne club chairman Ian Hynes had said they wouldn’t ‘let him go without a fight’, but he has clarified his views in an interview in today’s Tuam Herald with journalist David Connors.

“We are obviously not going to stop him playing football and if it goes ahead, we’re going to shake his hand.

“I think we need to emphasis that this isn’t Kilkerrin-Clonberne versus Shane Walsh and his family or anything like that.

“It’s a small rural club against a really big club in Dublin. This is fully Kilkerrin-Clonberne against the likes of Kilmacud Crokes. We were taking a stance for all the small rural clubs in the country and that’s who we want to stick up for.

“Something needs to be done by Croke Park to stop transfers like this where huge Dublin clubs can come along and hoover up the best players in rural clubs.”

Walsh was one of the shining lights in Galway’s championship rin this year as they contested the All-Ireland senior decider, shooting 0-9 in a superb attacking display in their final loss to Kerry.

He released his own statement last Monday, pointing to a draining commute between Galway and Dublin as a key factor in his decision to request  the club transfer.

There is still uncertainty as to whether the move involving the 29-year-old, who is now studying for BA (Hons) in Physical Education at Portobello Institute, will receive the green light.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Both clubs involved in the transfer are soon set to commence their 2022 championship campaigns. Kilmacud Crokes play their Dublin senior group opener on Saturday evening in Parnell Park against Raheny, while on Friday week 12 August the Galway intermediate game will feature Kilkerrin-Clonberne against Headford in Tuam Stadium. It seems unlikely at this juncture that Walsh will be involved.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie