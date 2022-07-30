Membership : Access or Sign Up
Galway star forward Shane Walsh in line for major switch to Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes - report

The Kilkerrin/Clonberne club is devastated by the news that they could be losing a key player.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 6,647 Views 10 Comments
Galway's Shane Walsh.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GALWAY STAR FORWARD could be in line for a major transfer to Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes.

The Irish Independent is reporting today that Walsh could be switching from his home side Kilkerrin/Clonberne to the south Dublin outfit, who were narrowly edged out by Kilcoo in the All-Ireland club final earlier this year after extra-time.

Walsh has reportedly told his club, who compete in the Galway intermediate championship, that he wants to link up with Crokes.

“We are absolutely devastated,” Kilkerrin/Clonberne chairman Ian Hynes has said about Walsh who is studying at Hibernia Colleges in Dublin. “We have tried to persuade him to stay and nothing has been formally signed yet.

“We are going to fight this all the way. We recognise that Shane has given the club loyal service, but he is such an inspirational figure for all the young players coming through. Everybody here is in shock, particularly the juvenile players because he was such to hero to them.

“We believe it is wrong that a huge club like Kilmacud Crokes are allowed to do this. We are trying to keep the GAA alive in rural Ireland. We have 70 adult members and there are 600 houses in the parish.”

Walsh produced an inspiring performance for Galway in the All-Ireland final against Kerry, scoring 0-9 as the Tribesmen lost out in Croke Park.

It’s believed that if Walsh’s transfer is approved, he will be eligible to line out for Crokes in this year’s Dublin club championship.

