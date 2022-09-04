Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 4 September 2022
Advertisement

Shane Walsh makes Kilmacud Crokes debut in heavy beating of Templeogue

The Galway ace arrived off the bench for the reigning Dublin and Leinster champions.

Kevin O'Brien Reports from Parnell Park
By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 4:30 PM
29 minutes ago 1,519 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5857478
Kilmacud’s Shane Walsh
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kilmacud’s Shane Walsh
Kilmacud’s Shane Walsh
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SHANE WALSH MADE his much-anticipated bow for Kilmacud Crokes in their 3-25 to 1-6 Dublin SFC group stage win over Templeogue Synge Street this afternoon.

The beaten All-Ireland finalists look in fine fettle as they coasted to a 25-point victory to seal their place in the quarter-finals as group winners.

Following his controversial transfer from Kilkerrin-Clonbern, Walsh came on 42 minutes into the game.

It was already over as a contest as Crokes led Templeogue by 15 points when he was introduced for Hugh Kenny. The Crokes attack purred long before Walsh’s arrival as Mannion finished with nine points, while Dara Mullin (1-3) and Shane Cunningham (0-4) also shone.

Wearing number 26 and lining out at left half-forward, Walsh hand passed to Paul Mannion with his first touch, the first combination on the field between two of the most gifted forwards in the country.

Walsh opened his account for Kilmacud with a point off the right after a neat dummy.

While the Galway star sat on the bench in the opening period, Paul Mannion gave an exhibition of long-range shooting. The three-time All-Star made full use of the breeze by clipping seven scores of the highest quality, five of them from play. 

It was Mannion’s first championship appearance for Crokes since last December’s Leinster semi-final when he suffered a knee injury. It ruled him out of the All-Ireland semi-final and final at the beginning of this year. 

Mannion spent the summer Stateside where he played on the Donegal team that lost the Boston SFC final to Aidan McAnespies on 14 August.

Rory O’Carroll broke forward for two first-half goals that left the southside giants 2-12 to 1-3 clear at half-time. Templeogue, who had Dublin players Niall Scully and Lorcan O’Dell in their side,  

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Kilmacud join Na Fianna, Thomas Davis, Castleknock and Whitehall Colmcilles in the last eight of the competition. 

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Paul Mannion 0-9 (0-4f), Rory O’Carroll 2-0, Dar Mullin 1-3 (0-1m), Shane Cunningham 0-4 (0-1m), Tom Fox 0-2 (0-2f), Dan O’Brien, Cillian O’Shea, Craig Dias, Hugh Kenny, Cian O’Connor, Ben Shovlin and Shane Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Templeogue Synge Street: Ger Vickery 1-1 (0-1m), Niall Scully 0-2 (0-1f), Lorcan O’Dell, Killian O’Gara and Fintan Dignam (0-1 45) 0-1 each.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien  / Reports from Parnell Park
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie