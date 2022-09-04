Shane Walsh makes Kilmacud Crokes debut in heavy beating of Templeogue

SHANE WALSH MADE his much-anticipated bow for Kilmacud Crokes in their 3-25 to 1-6 Dublin SFC group stage win over Templeogue Synge Street this afternoon.

The beaten All-Ireland finalists look in fine fettle as they coasted to a 25-point victory to seal their place in the quarter-finals as group winners.

Following his controversial transfer from Kilkerrin-Clonbern, Walsh came on 42 minutes into the game.

It was already over as a contest as Crokes led Templeogue by 15 points when he was introduced for Hugh Kenny. The Crokes attack purred long before Walsh’s arrival as Mannion finished with nine points, while Dara Mullin (1-3) and Shane Cunningham (0-4) also shone.

Wearing number 26 and lining out at left half-forward, Walsh hand passed to Paul Mannion with his first touch, the first combination on the field between two of the most gifted forwards in the country.

Walsh opened his account for Kilmacud with a point off the right after a neat dummy.

While the Galway star sat on the bench in the opening period, Paul Mannion gave an exhibition of long-range shooting. The three-time All-Star made full use of the breeze by clipping seven scores of the highest quality, five of them from play.

It was Mannion’s first championship appearance for Crokes since last December’s Leinster semi-final when he suffered a knee injury. It ruled him out of the All-Ireland semi-final and final at the beginning of this year.

Mannion spent the summer Stateside where he played on the Donegal team that lost the Boston SFC final to Aidan McAnespies on 14 August.

Rory O’Carroll broke forward for two first-half goals that left the southside giants 2-12 to 1-3 clear at half-time. Templeogue, who had Dublin players Niall Scully and Lorcan O’Dell in their side,

Kilmacud join Na Fianna, Thomas Davis, Castleknock and Whitehall Colmcilles in the last eight of the competition.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Paul Mannion 0-9 (0-4f), Rory O’Carroll 2-0, Dar Mullin 1-3 (0-1m), Shane Cunningham 0-4 (0-1m), Tom Fox 0-2 (0-2f), Dan O’Brien, Cillian O’Shea, Craig Dias, Hugh Kenny, Cian O’Connor, Ben Shovlin and Shane Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Templeogue Synge Street: Ger Vickery 1-1 (0-1m), Niall Scully 0-2 (0-1f), Lorcan O’Dell, Killian O’Gara and Fintan Dignam (0-1 45) 0-1 each.