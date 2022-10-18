Mayo's Shannon Sweeney seals Ireland's first medal at European Championships

MAYO’S SHANNON SWEENEY has guaranteed Ireland’s first medal at the Women’s European Elite Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, after sailing into the light-flyweight (48kg) semi-finals.

The St Anne’s BC woman forced three standing counts of Slovakia’s Nicole Durikova, ensuring a referee’s stoppage of the contest in the second round.

While Durikova wasn’t especially hurt, particularly during the last two counts, Westport native Sweeney was entirely dominant, her southpaw backhand landing at will as she boxed cleverly off the backfoot throughout the round and a half for which the contest lasted.

Remarkably, Zaur Antia and John Conlan’s Irish team has eight more boxers who are just one win from securing a medal at this year’s Europeans (Ireland’s previous best tally was three medals at the 2019 European Games). Four of them will be in action today following Sweeney’s success.

Later this afternoon, Belfast duo Carly McNaul and Michaela Walsh box for at least bronze and semi-final spots at 52kg and 57kg respectively, while in this evening’s session, world champion Amy Broadhurst of Dundalk and Cork’s 2016 European bronze medallist Christina Desmond seek progression in their 63kg and 70kg brackets.

Ireland squad

48kg: Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo

50kg: Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

54kg: Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC, Belfast

60kg: Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin

63kg: Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s ABC, Newry

66kg: Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg: Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda BC

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway