'Disappointed' Shaqiri looking for solution to Liverpool dilemma

The Switzerland international has struggled for regular game time since arriving at Anfield last summer.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 1:22 PM
37 minutes ago 3,123 Views 7 Comments
XHERDAN SHAQIRI HAS hinted that he may look for a move away from Liverpool, with a “solution” required to his lack of regular game time.

The Switzerland international arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2018, aware that he faced fierce competition for places. There appeared to be acceptance at that point that he was joining Jurgen Klopp’s ranks as a squad player.

Opportunities would come his way, but he was being charged with the task of playing a back-up role. Shaqiri did make 30 appearances across all competitions, becoming a two-time Champions League winner in the process, but was handed just 11 Premier League starts.

Some important contributions were made, including a memorable double against Manchester United which put the final nail in Jose Mourinho’s coffin, with his ability never in question.

Klopp has, however, continued to favour other options in both midfield and attacking berths. Shaqiri is now being forced to weigh up his options as a result, with transfer windows still open across Europe.

The enigmatic 27-year-old told Langenthaler Tagblatt on his current standing: “I’m disappointed that I did not play anymore. Nobody likes to sit on the bench. It’s clear that I want more time. I have to look at the situation and find a solution.”

It has been suggested that Shaqiri has already attracted interest from Turkey and France, with Galatasaray and Monaco among his suitors. However, the former Inter and Bayern Munich star is adamant that no proposals have been put to him.

He added: “I have no idea where this came from. I do not know about these offers.”

For now, Shaqiri must try and force his way into Klopp’s thinking.

Liverpool, who lifted the Uefa Super Cup in midweek after a penalty shootout victory over domestic rivals Chelsea, will be back in Premier League action today against Southampton.

They opened their domestic campaign for 2019-20 with a convincing 4-1 victory over newly-promoted Norwich, but are considered to still have issues to iron out – particularly at the back, where a number of untimely knocks have rocked their goalkeeper plans and collective focus.

