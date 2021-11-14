Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Super Sharjah stamps class on Morgiana Hurdle

‘He’s like Santa – I can’t wait for Christmas now!’

By Press Association Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 3:04 PM
16 minutes ago 104 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5601421
Sharjah and Patrick Mullins coming home to win the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA
Sharjah and Patrick Mullins coming home to win the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.
Sharjah and Patrick Mullins coming home to win the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA

SHARJAH REWARDED PATRICK Mullins’ loyalty when reclaiming his title in the Grade One Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The eight-year-old took the contest in 2018 and is a regular presence among the placed runners in the top-calibre hurdle contests, a status that saw him start as the 6-4 favourite.

He faced only two opponents with the late withdrawals of reigning champion Abacadabras and Joseph O’Brien’s Darasso leaving only Gordon Elliott’s Zanahiyr and stablemate Echoes In Rain to challenge him.

A faultless round of jumping had the smooth-travelling Champion Hurdle runner-up well placed to take the lead over the last, after which he happily pulled clear of Zanahiyr to prevail by three lengths, with Grand One-winning mare Echoes In Rain a further 12 lengths behind.

“He runs his race every day and he has a little bit of class. He’s a wonderful servant to have around the place,” said Willie Mullins.

“I’d imagine he’ll go back to Leopardstown at Christmas, all being well.

“It was very tactical, but the way it played out played into Sharjah’s hands.”

Of Echoes In Rain’s disappointing performance, the trainer said: “They went a bit too slow for the filly. She was too buzzy and didn’t jump well enough at that slow pace.

“She has a lot of improvement to do, but hopefully she will improve.”

Patrick Mullins opted to keep with Sharjah over Echoes In Rain, a decision that proved wise as the bay provided him with his first triumph in the race.

“The race played out ideal for me,” he said.

“He jumped great, he was out-jumping Davy (Russell on Zanahiyr) and I kept pulling him back. It turned into a sprint which suited him.

“He’s given me some great days, but a lot of credit has to go to David Porter and Eilish Byrne who look after him and ride him out.

“I’m very grateful to Rich Ricci because I’ve got to ride this horse ahead of the number one jockey a couple of times.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I could have ridden Echoes In Rain today, but I wanted to stay loyal to Sharjah and luckily it’s paid off.

“He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s like Santa – I can’t wait for Christmas now!”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie